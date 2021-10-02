In a time when dignity is such a rarity, I remember the finest definition of the word that I came across long ago.
And I mean long ago. Like a thousand years.
It was August 1979. I was working for an Evangelical youth gathering that took place every year in a small college town in central Ohio. I was one of the “associate directors.” Obviously, as you’ve figured already, this was nothing more than a glorified gopher position — as in “Jonathan go for this and go for that.”
One of my gopher responsibilities was to pick up the bigwig conference speakers — the headliners — from the Toledo Airport and chauffeur them around in one of those huge seventies Impalas that was so wide that it berthed instead of parked, and the license plate was prefixed with a “U.S.S.”
So it fell to me to wait at the airport with a sheet torn off a legal pad, with the celebrity’s name hastily scrawled.
The name was Mrs. Elizabeth Elliot.
You might remember her. She had been the missionary wife of Jim Elliot, ministering to the indigenous people of Ecuador. In 1956, while Jim and four others were trying to locate the Huaorani tribe, they were speared to death.
Elizabeth Elliot wrote the famous “Through Gates of Splendor” a year later as a testimony of Jim’s courage and dedication and faith. The rest is history.
She emerged through the Arrivals gate. As she did, I met dignity personified.
Not a spot, not a wrinkle, nor any evidence of being cooped up in an economy seat on her five-hour flight from Boston. Not a hair was dislodged in her coiffure.
Even in the heat of a Midwest August afternoon, she had draped over her shoulders one of those long sleeved white sweaters that New England doyennes used to wear while resting on their white Hyannisport rocking chairs.
She greeted me with utmost civility, but I was feeling not a tad cheesy. I was attired in my usual quasi-hippy suit of faded bell-bottom jeans, frayed (of course) at the hem. Topping off the whole look was a T-shirt emblazoned with Todd Rundgren’s 1973 album cover, “A Wizard, A True Star.”
Which, I found out, was not the thing to wear when one meets Elizabeth Elliot.
The seventies was not the best sartorial age. As we drove through the campus we passed by conference attendees in various degrees of dress and undress. Everyone looked dowdy at best.
I was already getting nervous about her address for the night’s program. She would be speaking to 1,200 teenagers, who had already been imbibing from the heady springs of Christian hard rock and some wildly entertaining programs that usually brought down the house. There was a Christian magic routine. There was an outrageous Christian comedy act. There was a lot of scary stuff about the end of the world.
The audience was at fever pitch. And here came dignity herself, straight from New England.
And this was definitely not New England.
She started well enough. “You are loved with an everlasting love, that’s what the Bible says, and underneath are the everlasting arms.”
That’s good stuff, but she went on. “Young people ask me what God’s will is for their life. I always tell them this. Work hard in school. Study and get good grades. Learn and practice your faith. Love God, love your family, love your fellow man.”
This was not exactly what the attendees were attending for.
But then she continued to go on.
“The best thing for you to do as a Christian young person is to grow up well. Act with dignity and kindness. Learn self-control. Be self-disciplined …
… Be grown up.”
At the end, there was but a smattering of applause. The house was not brought down.
I’ve grown in the years since. I don’t have my Rundgren T-shirt anymore. Things have changed.
Of course, Mrs. Elliot was right.
The reason why families and towns, countries and societies celebrate their forebears is because of their forebears’ honor and courage, their wisdom and charity, their kindness and dignity.
This is how we want our youth to mature. We don’t want them to wallow in barbarity and cruelty. We want them to have the freedom from selfishness, not the freedom to be selfish.
But Mrs. Elliot was also wrong. That was a thousand years ago, when grown-ups were grown up. Which is no longer the case. People my age (and even older) have been seen throwing punches on airplanes and tantrums at Walmart. They’ve been heard yelling and screaming at school board meetings. They’ve been known to be unspeakably barbarous and cruel.
This generation has lost its dignity. Mrs. Elliot’s advice to “be a grown up” is no longer meaningful advice. The grown-ups are not doing too well.
We’re good at being cranky, not so good at being nice.
My late preacher father would say we all need a revival. Yes, we do. A revival of love and faith, of courage and honor and respect.
A revival, too, of dignity.
And here, Miss Elizabeth would certainly agree.
Jonathan Tobias is a resident of Edenton and can be reached via email at janotec77@gmail.com.