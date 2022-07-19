President Joe Biden and his Council of Economic Advisers should spend a day with my grandson and his chickens.
The economists would learn a thing or two about animal spirits and human nature.
Alex, 11, cares for a diverse flock of chickens of various colors and sub-variants.
All these birds can fly. But they don’t. That is the first thing the crowd from Washington would notice.
The Little River flows gently nearby. Cool woods and broad grain fields beckon. The birds could care less because they have learned they have a good deal staying home where Alex fulfills all their needs.
He feeds them, houses them, and protects them from predators.
The second thing the economists might notice is what happens when Alex appears on the deck with a bag of corn under his arm. The fowl waddle, run and hop toward him like the faithful rushing the pope at Easter. They have no need to look for food when it is provided, promptly, at the same time each day.
As sunset approaches, the birds meander toward their comfy coops where they will be protected from marauding foxes, racoons, and hawks overnight.
Two local black snakes are fond of the coops, too. They curl up, each under their own chicken, to stay warm, then gobble an egg after dawn. Breakfast in bed! Why bother slithering up a tree to a bird’s nest in search of eggs where the snakes might be spotted by a cormorant? The serpents have learned the same lesson as the feathered species.
Democratic economists in the Biden Administration have a meager amount of actual business experience, according to a report released this month by the Committee to Unleash Prosperity. The average business experience of 68 top administration officials who shape the economy is just 2.4 years, according to the report. My grandson has been raising chickens longer than that.
This is important when these people make decisions affecting a $25 trillion economy where 80 percent of the population labors in the private sector, especially when the president and Vice President Kamala Harris have no experience in business themselves.
The report goes on to point out that lawyers (20), veterans of government (21) and academics (12) comprise the bulk of the Biden economic leadership.
Alex is learning some important lessons about hard work and commerce in the backyard. He loves his chickens, arising most days around 6:45 a.m. to free them from their roosts and to water and feed them. He sells a few dozen eggs each week to customers in two counties.
It’s a cradle-to-grave operation. New chicks incubate, then hatch under a heat lamp in the laundry room. They graduate to their own pen in the garage before joining their fowl friends in the backyard. When an old bird passes or falls victim to a fox, Alex sheds tears of genuine grief.
A rooster emerges from the hatchery on occasion, but they are problematic in the cossetted environment my grandson has created for the flock. Out on the free range the roosters could be expected to lead the search for food, scout safe roosts and repel predators. At Animal Farm these guys serve no purpose. They fight with each other over the hens, hog the food and make themselves a nuisance. The roosters wind up banished to bird prison or someone’s cooking pot.
I hope my grandson comes to appreciate that 450 million years of evolution has produced in animals a conservation of energy that permits chickens and humans to get by with as little effort as possible. The economists in Washington don’t seem to understand this because they have little familiarity with payroll, personnel or profits. Visitors from the West Wing would probably overlook the two taxpaying parents in the house who ultimately underwrite the feed and the coops for all those birds.
Sundown approaches. It’s birdy bedtime and the flock settles in for the night. Inside their house, Alex’s family watches the early news bringing reports of inflation, worker shortages, supply chain disruptions and spiraling government debt.
Do the economists understand that chickens always come home to roost?
Doug Gardner spent 43 years working in the private sector.