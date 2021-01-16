I overheard two bodybuilders trading stock tips around the dumbbell rack at our gym.
This is a sure sign that we are near a market top.
The late Joseph P. Kennedy, the first chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, said in early 1929, “When shoeshine boys start offering stock tips, it’s time to sell.”
This space does not dispense investing advice. It is worth noting, however, that half of American households are invested in the stock and bond markets. You don’t have to own any securities directly to participate. If you have a 401(k) or other retirement plan, a child’s Section 529 college fund, mutual funds, participate in a pension plan or dispense money for good causes from several small foundations in our community, you should be aware of the risks that you undertake.
Jocks speculating on hot technology stocks should be well down your list of risk factors.
More significant is political risk.
As of this Wednesday, there will be a new sheriff in town: President Joe Biden. Mr. Biden, 78, boasts that he has “never owned a stock or a mutual fund in my life.” The new president and his retinue of leftish former rivals have a target on the back of America’s investors. They won’t tell you this. They want to raise taxes just on “billionaires” and the “1 percent” for all sorts of meritorious causes. Maybe you even agree with them.
“About time to take these people down a notch or two,” some of you may say.
Be aware, that any new tax or regulation that makes stock ownership and investing less attractive to billionaires, makes stock ownership and investing correspondingly less valuable for you and me, too.
Perhaps you believe we should raise capital gains rates above 40 percent. “Won’t affect me. My money’s in a tax-deferred retirement plan,” you think. Elon Musk and others already are fleeing California’s 13.3-percent state income tax, the highest in the nation, for Texas, which has no state income tax. California’s legislature is contemplating an increase to 16.8 percent. Goldman Sachs is talking about leaving New York for Florida, also a zero-percent income tax state.
What could be wrong with putting an itsy-bitsy transaction tax on those darn Wall Street traders? Those fees detract from the $107 billion NC State Employees’ Retirement Plan or your mutual fund, too.
It isn’t just the Biden-Harris axis that wants to bend your investments to social causes.
Adena Friedman, the chairwoman of the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation system, better known as NASDAQ, thinks companies should have at least two racial minorities, women or LGBTQ+ members on their boards of directors, or explain why not.
The Business Round Table, a group of leaders of 200 large corporations, came out in 2019 with a manifesto to broaden their corporate purpose beyond making a profit for shareholders. This should include addressing climate change, racism and other social justice causes, they said.
Warren Buffett had some words about making the selection of corporate directors about anything but business acumen: “Almost all of the directors I have met over the years have been decent, likable and intelligent. Nevertheless, many of these good souls are people whom I would never have chosen to handle money or business matters. It simply was not their game.”
Reminds me of Joe Biden.
Doug Gardner retired from the investment advice business in 2015.