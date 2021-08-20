The front page of Aug. 13’s Wall Street Journal showed the photo of Wazir Nazari, an Afghan woman who had been shot in the face by Taliban assailants who seized her home in Ghazni province in July. She is just one of thousands who have been victims of Taliban abuse during its ongoing sweep of Afghanistan territory since President Joe Biden announced the U.S. pullout of the country.
In his book, former Defense Secretary Bob Gates famously said of Biden, “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Staying true to form, Biden has now been wrong on Afghanistan. Embarrassed by the imminent threat of Kabul’s fall, Biden is sending up to 8,000 troops back to the capital to ensure the safe evacuation of Americans.
It didn’t have to happen. Since President George W. Bush invaded Afghanistan to chase down the Al-Qaeda perpetrators of 9/11, the United States has spent billions of dollars and spilled American blood to not only crush Al-Qaeda, but also to prevent the Taliban from taking over the country. Until now, we had been successful at keeping the Taliban at bay.
Our role in Afghanistan evolved. Our soldiers no longer had to do the fighting but stayed to train Afghan troops and supply the intelligence to guide them on the ground, while air power out of Bagram Air Base provided support in the air. It worked.
Still, President Donald Trump thought it would be politically advantageous to “bring the boys home.” It was up to Biden to do it. But to actually put a date on the withdrawal was Biden’s first mistake. It was a gift to the Taliban who now had a start date to launch their offensive.
Compounding his error, Biden decided not to listen to his generals who advised him to maintain air support out of Bagram Air Base. On July 2nd, we shut off the electricity at the base and slipped away without even notifying the Afghan commander. Another gift to the Taliban, who no longer had to fear American bombs.
Abandoned by their U.S. allies, demoralized Afghan troops melted away and left the country to the Taliban. Provincial capitals fell, one after the other in rapid succession. Suddenly, the fall of Kabul appears imminent.
After these strategic blunders, why was the president surprised at the rapid advance of the Taliban? Faced with the nightmarish replay of helicopters rescuing American personnel from Saigon embassy rooftops, Biden ordered thousands of American troops back to Afghanistan to evacuate diplomatic personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
Many Americans will be happy if we manage to get everybody out of Kabul safely. But can we really be happy at suffering another humiliating defeat, even if President Biden scoffs at the notion of a parallel with Vietnam?