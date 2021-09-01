The enemy of my enemy is my friend. We’ve heard this said about a lot of strange bedfellows. Surely the United States and the Taliban are strange bedfellows, but in the weird twist of political fate that is the Middle East, the Taliban is partnered with us against ISIS and ISIS-K.
It was not the Taliban who bombed our soldiers and the Afghan citizens trying to leave Afghanistan: it was ISIS-K. There is a bitter rivalry between the Taliban and ISIS-K. The Taliban killed nine ISIS-K prisoners when former President Donald Trump signed a deal with the Taliban that emptied Afghanistan’s jails of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, and the Taliban-ISIS-K dispute is likely to cause an Afghan civil war.
Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta says we may have to go back in to fight terrorists, but such an action should be carefully considered. The Taliban have taken over the country, and the Middle East has been an ungovernable powder keg for thousands of years. For once, maybe we should just sit back and watch.
President Joe Biden promised the ISIS-K murderers would be hunted down and “made to pay,” which they were. Few of us would disagree with that action, given that 170 Afghans were killed, along with our 13 soldiers. Biden said our soldiers would be out by Aug. 31, because that is the date agreed upon with the Taliban. Even with tens of thousands being flown out daily, we knew it could take longer than that for some of our Afghan allies and their families.
“What is the alternative?” asked Juliette Kayyem, national security and terrorism expert in an interview with CNN. “There really is no other solution.” We should have learned the lesson taught by Afghanistan since 500 B.C. — the country cannot be conquered, because it is not really a country. It is an agglomeration of tribal fiefdoms, hostile to anyone outside the tribe. They war with one another even if they don’t have a foreign invader to attack. The warlords all know that time is on their side. They simply wait out foreign incursions, as they have done for 2,000 years.
Afghanistan has been called the “Graveyard of Empires.” It has been invaded many times by many empires, but it is a country notoriously difficult to conquer. England learned this lesson and Russia, too. Attempts to conquer Afghan tribes even defeated Genghis Kahn.
Four years ago, an article in The Atlantic by Peter Barnart said the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan was hopeless. Akhilesh Pillalamarri, writing in The Diplomat said then, “ISIS is expanding throughout the country. The Taliban, ISIS, various warlords and the Afghan government continue to fight each other.” Still, infected with the peculiarly American superiority mindset, Donald Trump sent in an additional 4,000 troops. A futile effort.
We should have left Afghanistan after we killed Osama bin Laden, who our former president said last week was not as important as the generals he killed during his administration. “He had just one hit,” said Trump. Bin Laden is considered by terrorist experts to be one of the most dangerous terrorists in history. Ridding the world of that monster was victory enough.
Extracting ourselves and our allies from Afghanistan was never going to be easy or clean. Everyone knew it. It could have been less dangerous if Trump had not made the decision to release 5,000 Taliban and their leader, Baradar, from prisons beforehand, instead of making their release contingent upon getting Americans and their allies out safely. But Trump made the deal with the Taliban to release them before we tried to extricate ourselves, and the chaos and turmoil we are seeing now is a direct result of his foolish decision.
Perhaps Trump knew it could never be accomplished without the chaos that ensued, and he was afraid of the political fallout if he tried. Everything with Trump is, “What’s in it for me?” He made the calculated but cowardly decision not to tackle hard things that might give him bad press.
President Biden made the best of the bad deal our former president made.
To assert that we might have done it any other way at this point is simply wrong. We had no choice. The only issue was timing, and for that Biden relied on the guidance of our military and strategists on the ground, who cautioned against moving earlier.
Extraction is inherently dangerous, as we have learned with the deaths of almost 200 from a suicide bomber, but our release of 5,000 Taliban from jails before we evacuated ourselves and our Afghan allies ensured this outcome. Kori Schake, a director at the conservative American Enterprise Institute and a former Bush administration official, says that while there are numerous examples of presidents thinking their politics of personal diplomacy would overwhelm the facts on the ground, “in both hubris and folly, none come close to matching Donald Trump. For someone who prided himself on his abilities as a dealmaker, the agreement he made with the Taliban is one of the most disgraceful diplomatic bargains on record.” One might add “incompetent.”
Schake said Trump was suckered by the Taliban. The scammer got scammed.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.