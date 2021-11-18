When Peter Doocy asked President Biden about a report that his administration was proposing giving $450,000 to every child who had been separated at the border, Biden called the report garbage. “It ain’t gonna happen,” he said.
For once, the president’s instincts were correct.
The very next day the president reversed himself dramatically with an angry, finger-pointing endorsement of compensating those children. What happened?
It’s obvious the open-border advocates in his administration, whose idea it was to make the payments, needed the president to get on board. They forced him to make an immediate statement changing his position.
What puppeteer is pulling Biden’s strings? Who in the administration has the power to compel our nation’s chief executive to make such a public and immediate reversal? This was not done by committee. Only one man in the administration has that power. I submit it is Chief of Staff Ron Klain.
Looking back on President Biden’s first day in office, who placed that stack of executive orders on his desk? Ron Klain. Recall that the president muttered something to himself that he didn’t know what he was signing. Ron Klain knew.
Fast forward to June when the average price of gasoline at the pump had risen in one year from $2.21 to $3.07. Klain tweeted that the lower price in 2020 was because the pandemic had limited travel. He did not mention the effect of Biden‘s executive orders closing the Keystone pipeline and canceling oil drilling leases.
As we know, gas prices are now at $3.29 and rising. So, what is the administration’s response? Beg OPEC to increase production. Well, that didn’t work. So why not ask domestic oil companies to increase theirs?
After all, their production has fallen from 12 million barrels a day to 10 million. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm thought that suggestion was hilarious. Besides, it would be contrary to the administration’s goal of reducing our dependence on fossil fuels. What now?
Enter Ron Klain heading a committee to come up with a solution. Here are some of its bright ideas: ban exports (our friends overseas who depend on them would really love that); getting oil refiners to produce more gas by relaxing mandates to mix gasoline with biofuels (and risk the ire of the farming lobby); or tapping our Strategic Petroleum Reserves (and restore the supply at some point in the future at even higher prices).
The administration is weighing its options. Not among them is restoring permits to drill on federal lands or Alaska’s Arctic Refuge.
Klain was excoriated not long ago for endorsing a tweet claiming that inflation is a “high class problem.” But inflation, like rising gas prices, is felt at all levels.
When U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., stated that “…the threat posed by inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory’ and is instead getting worse,” Klain disagreed. He had a solution: Biden’s Build Back Better bill is the best answer we have for bringing those costs down. Right. Spend another $1.75 trillion, which can only be offset by printing more money, which in turn will cause even more inflation. That’s the solution.
With Ron Klain as his chief adviser, it’s no wonder Biden’s poll numbers are tanking. Future historians may look back on this period of America’s decline and place the blame not on figurehead Biden, but on the real power behind the throne.
They might derisively call it the Reign of Klain.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.