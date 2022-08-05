Hezekiah Brown

 By Julian Eure

Anger is one of the most difficult, unforeseen and emotional issues that we have to learn to deal with. In fact, anger essentially affects every organ in the body. It simultaneously affects your heart, blood pressure, nervous system, vision, hearing and other organs, and can cause more harm to the individual who is angry than to the person with whom they are angry.

Individuals who are unable to control their anger have suffered heart attacks or strokes, and have even died due to their inability to control their anger. Therefore it is incumbent upon all individuals to understand the detriment uncontrollable anger can cause.