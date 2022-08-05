Anger is one of the most difficult, unforeseen and emotional issues that we have to learn to deal with. In fact, anger essentially affects every organ in the body. It simultaneously affects your heart, blood pressure, nervous system, vision, hearing and other organs, and can cause more harm to the individual who is angry than to the person with whom they are angry.
Individuals who are unable to control their anger have suffered heart attacks or strokes, and have even died due to their inability to control their anger. Therefore it is incumbent upon all individuals to understand the detriment uncontrollable anger can cause.
Anger is an emotion that can range from mild irritation to intense rage. While many people categorize anger as solely “negative emotions,” it can also be positive. Angry feelings, for example, may spur you to stand up for someone or lead you to create social change.
However, left unchecked, angry feelings can also lead to aggressive physical behavior, including yelling at someone or damaging their property. Angry feelings also may cause you to withdraw from the world and turn your anger inward, which can affect your health and well-being.
Anger becomes problematic when it’s felt too often or too intensely or when it’s expressed in unhealthy ways. This can take a toll on us physically, mentally and socially. For this reason, anger management strategies can be beneficial and can help one discover healthy ways to express one’s feelings.
I have taught classes on managing anger. In teaching the class, one of the questions we ask individuals is: What do you do when you get angry?
Many of those answering the question admit to “losing it” when they get angry. Others simply say that they don’t really remember what they did when they became angry. This anger is the root cause of the physical violence that can lead to someone losing their life.
I recall going to Rikers Island, a correctional institution in the East River in New York City, to conduct a training program for inmates on managing conflict and anger. At the conclusion of the program, one of the inmates who was serving a life sentence thanked me for sharing information on how to resolve conflict.
He further stated that he truly enjoyed the program and that if he and some of his fellow inmates had received some training on managing conflict and anger, some of them probably would not be incarcerated. He further stated that an individual “dissed him” and, because he could not control his anger, he killed that person. In that instance, two individuals lost their lives: the individual who was killed and the individual who committed the crime.
There are thousands and thousands of instances of this kind of violence. Our society believes that the solution is to “lock up” those who commit violence instead of being pro-active and instituting conflict resolution and anger management teaching/training programs in our schools, churches and community organizations.
I believe that individuals who learn to resolve conflict and manage their anger will have a tool that almost guarantees success in their relationships, work environment, family and community.