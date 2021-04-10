You might think that Elizabeth City is no place for an upscale wine bar, but Mel Lesota and Nicole Hyatt knew better. The result: the 2 Souls Wine Bar on Main Street, an improbable immediate success.
Nicole’s background in marketing and Mel’s in hospitality were a good starting point, but to pull it off they needed a lot more answers. That’s why 2 Souls is really the story of their dream made real… with the help of the professional women of Elizabeth City.
It’s not that men didn’t help. Thomas Reese of Ghost Harbor, Cully Jennette of Jennette Brothers and John Wright of Sanctuary Vineyards all pitched in. But mostly the old adage was true: “If you need something done right give the job to a busy woman.” So when they knew they wanted to own a wine bar, Mel and Nicole went to their busy female friends for help.
Shannon Henderson, from the Eastern Women’s Entrepreneurship Center helped them with a SWOT — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats — analysis of the concept. It gave them the confidence that a wine bar would be commercially viable.
Mel and Nicole then went over to Ginger O’Neal at College of The Albemarle’s Small Business Center for business expertise. She found some startup grants and Debbie Malenfant, of Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc., knew just the spot. They were on a roll and figured they could be ready to open in the fall.
The COVID-19 pandemic had other ideas. November 2020 was not the time to start a new business. Nicole and Mel delayed the opening and with the bills mounting met every week with their spread sheets and projections. How long was this going to last?
Their interior designer, Darlene Tuttle, of Sanctuary Designs, then gave them what became the mantra for the project: “Success is on the other side of fear.” She urged them to be brave and push ahead.
Mel and Nicole used the COVID delay to make 2 Souls even better. Mel went to work at Trio on the Outer Banks and found a source for fine charcuterie. Nicole worked with graphic design and web site experts that Ginger found. Nicole’s husband found a new wine distributor in Raleigh that dealt with small vineyards.
The build-out of the site went forward and Mel took control of a beautiful miniature commercial kitchen while Nicole and Darlene fussed with the main room to make it stylish and comfortable — a place where each table could have its own private conversation.
Malenfant and Kellen Long from the city then helped the partners through the permitting hurdles. When no one at the ABC answered the phone, they drove to Raleigh to drop their license applications into the lockbox. Every day they watched the pandemic numbers, the governor’s orders, the percentage of people vaccinated, and the folks hospitalized because of COVID. They knew they were ready.
Finally, with COVID releasing its hold, Nicole and Mel held a soft opening for friends, got an article in The Daily Advance, and a new page on Facebook. Two months ago, 2 Souls Wine Bar opened to general applause. It’s splendidly different: interesting wines, specialty cheeses and breads and meats — all served in an upscale living-room setting where you can hear yourself talk.
The end result is extraordinary. It’s a sweet and sassy roaring success; a comfy spot to plot and plan; a place to yak and munch and crunch and tipple. It’s a four-evening-a-week party with a sequel at Sunday brunch.
Newcomers find it surprising that a town like Elizabeth City would have such a sophisticated spot.
But not Mel and Nicole.
Peter Thomson is a resident of Elizabeth City.