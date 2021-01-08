“He is coming unhinged,” Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon said, on a GOP conference call, referring to Donald Trump’s last-minute attack on the hard-fought, bipartisan COVID-10 relief bill. Alex Henderson, writing for AlterNet, says Trump advisers increasingly fear his actions as he copes with “being a loser.”
New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Michael Schmidt, analyzing Trump’s behavior during this lame-duck period, say he is almost entirely disengaged from leading the nation. He is completely absorbed with trying to build a coherent case that he was robbed of a second term, to maintain his fantasy that he is not leaving office as a loser.
He has sequestered himself in the White House playing host to hardcore conspiracy theorists who traffic in ideas like invoking martial law. “It is not clear that Trump’s behavior is anything more than a temper tantrum,” say Haberman and Schmidt. Meanwhile, others fear that Trump will “drag the GOP to hell.”
Senior FBI official Chuck Rosenburg, speaking on MSNBC, said recently Trump is literally going mad.
George Conway, of the Lincoln Project, in an interview with Yale psychiatrist Dr. Bandy Lee, spoke about Trump’s “bizarre, irrational, self-defeating behavior,” calling it “the very definition of mental pathology.”
Several commentators have expressed fear of what Trump might do in the waning days of his presidency. Newsweek says Pentagon officials are holding secret “contingency” meetings in case Trump tries to trigger civil unrest by declaring martial law. They fear he will try to enlist the support of private pro-Trump militias and paramilitaries to disrupt the transition and bring violence to the U.S. Capitol.
Former Trump aides and high-ranking Trump officials are also raising the alarm. Olivia Troye, former Homeland Security adviser to Vice President Mike Pence and a former member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says Trump has a “flat out disregard for human life” that was evident in his mishandling of the pandemic.
Elizabeth Neumann, a former assistant secretary for threat prevention and security policy and a longtime Republican, implicates Trump in the rise of white nationalism. She agrees with Troye that Trump has little regard for human life, also citing his failed response to the coronavirus pandemic. John Bolton, former White House National Security Adviser, cites Trump’s “approval for China’s concentration camps” for Uighur Muslims as another example of Trump’s disregard for human life.
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says Trump is “a racist and a conman” who cozied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin because “he wanted to do business in Russia” — clear evidence that Trump values his own business prospects over the protection of our democracy.
Former Defense Secretary James Mattis says “Trump tries to divide us” to weaken opposition to him. Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly agrees that Trump seeks to divide us, saying that he and other White House staff stayed to try to prevent Trump from doing more harm to the country.
Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Trump is “undisciplined, doesn’t like to read and tries to do illegal things.” For instance, Miles Taylor, chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security, says Trump “offered pardons to people who broke the law” for anyone cracking down at the southern border. Gary Cohn, former White House Economic Adviser, cited Charlottesville as the reason he left the administration, saying, “citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, Neo-Nazis and the KKK.”
James Miller, a member of the Pentagon’s Defense Science Board, resigned after Trump used military force to clear Lafayette Square of racial justice protesters, saying Trump “violated his oath to take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” Mary Elizabeth Taylor, assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs, resigned for the same reason as Miller — Trump’s use of military weaponry to clear Lafayette Square for a photo-op.
Rick Bright, director of HHS’ Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, says “lives were lost” because the administration lacked a coherent coronavirus plan for masks and other vital protective equipment, and because the president would not support wearing masks. Kyle Murphy, senior analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency, resigned saying, “Each day, Trump’s approach looks more like the autocrats I warned against.”
Dr. Lee says “Trump will do anything to stay in power.” Does anyone really think Trump is not a danger to our democracy? Does anyone really think he will not try to wreak havoc in his remaining few days?
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.