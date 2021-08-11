“Dutch Mania” is the name given to the early 17th century tulip craze that sent the price of tulip bulbs soaring.
People were using their life savings to invest in tulips. It got to the point that investors were trading their homes for newly-introduced tulip varieties. which could be sold for 3,000 guilders or more. To put that in perspective, skilled craftsmen made about 300 guilders a year. The market fell apart in 1637 as the valuable tulips were propagated and the propagated bulbs flooded the market. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it?
Mania is an abnormal mental state characterized by feelings of euphoria and lack of inhibitions, impulsivity, poor judgment and inappropriate social behavior. This describes perfectly the behavior of the Jan. 6 crowd who attacked the Capitol. Many have said they got caught up in the mood after the disgraced former president urged them to go the Capitol and “fight like hell” to prevent the counting of electoral votes.
More than 500 of those rioters who invaded the Capitol have been arrested. Some have been sentenced to jail, although not for as long as they should be. The most egregious cases have not yet come to trial, but some of those who have involve people who seem to think they are privileged persons, because Donald Trump told them they were “special.” One told the judge she was a citizen of the world and thus the judge did not have dominion over her. One screamed obscenities at the judge. In general they seem to think they are patriots, deserving of special treatment. They are not.
We are living in an interesting time. People complain about the government, but make no effort to discern lies from truth about what is happening in our country. They complain about there not being enough jobs or pay that’s inadequate to meet their needs, but fail to investigate the forces driving our economy. They blame “the other” for their predicament — Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, but never themselves. They suffer delusions of superiority: they think they are better than the “others,” and resent that they are not as successful as they think they should be. They don’t invest the time and effort to improve themselves. It is easier to blame the nebulous “they.” It’s why the QAnon craziness took hold and still has sway over this element of our population — it must be “their” fault that I am not doing well. Tulip mania.
Sixty percent of the insurrectionists have serious money problems, but they don’t relate the dynamics of the economy to why that is. There appears to be a mindset that says “good for you, Donald Trump. You are sticking it to the ‘man,’” but they do not understand that the ‘man’ he is sticking it to is them.
The failed presidency of Donald Trump has left us with a huge deficit — a 25% increase in our debt-to-GDP (gross domestic product) ratio for the first three years, which will surely go higher when the last year of the Trump presidency is added in. That means we are trying to spend $10 when we have only $7.50 in the bank. There are only two cures: reduce spending or raise income.
The former president reduced the balance of our treasury by cutting taxes on the wealthy and corporations, and it has become disastrous. That’s why so many are so angry and feeling hopeless. Their debt and their lives are out of control and they don‘t understand why. For those insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol, they are angry right into jail. And still, they don’t get it.
We Americans used to understand that we work to earn money to support our families. Those of us who wanted more income had to work harder or smarter — we knew that we had to get an education or learn a skill, but the bottom line was that we had to do it for ourselves. The woman in the World War II Arm and Hammer ads wasn’t sitting down: she was flexing her muscle, her kerchief tied in place for work. An entire generation enjoyed generally smooth sailing after the Second World War: high wages, and generous pensions for unskilled factory work.
But that changed when the economy slowed down and manufacturers decided they could no longer afford high wages and fund their workers’ retirement. Many moved their manufacturing facilities overseas where they paid lower wages and no pensions to people who didn’t pay taxes to this country. They manufacture all the gidgets and gadgets we see on TV — which is also our God-given right to have — and those caught in the downdraft were left behind.
Too often, those left behind want to blame someone else for their lack of success. They don‘t want to take the time or effort to make the changes necessary to be successful in a changing world. It’s easier to support an authoritarian leader who appeals to prejudices and exploits nationalism.
The insurrectionists who slavishly followed the former president are largely undereducated and in such dire financial straits they grasped onto his promises to “drain the swamp,“ as though that would help them. They adhere to the claims of an unknown “Q,” and believe the unbelievable, as they follow their Pied Piper right off the cliff.
