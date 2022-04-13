“A whole new level of crazy,” says an article by Ben Ginsberg, Bob Bauer and David Becker, in The Washington Post. The “fools’ gold of Trump’s decertification plan,” as the article makes clear, is the attempt to decertify the presidential election results without disturbing the Republicans’ down-ballot wins. If a ballot is disqualified because one vote is deemed fraudulent, all votes on that ballot are deemed fraudulent. Trump’s continuing attempts to cast doubt on Biden’s election, therefore, also casts doubt on the election of 141 down-ballot Republicans who got elected to office that day.
As Trump flails about trying to rescind the 2020 presidential election and lambasting Republicans who point out the Constitution does not allow that, here is a heads-up from Greg Sargent, writing for The Washington Post: grandstanding and disingenuousness are endemic to politics, but at a certain point, the pileup of absurdities becomes so comically unmoored from even the most basic standards of conduct, that it needs to be called out.
Trumpists and Republicans are running for election offices in multiple states, expecting that they can turn elections however they wish. Eugene Robinson’s recent column in The Washington Post, says “That’s no party: that’s the Republican Hot Mess.” Robinson says that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is so desperate to take over the House Speaker’s chair that he is spending much of his time dealing with “a loony-bin caucus that seems determined to embarrass the party.”
The person giving McCarthy a migraine now is our Republican Congressman from western North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn. Last week’s Cawthorn antic was to accuse Congress members of inviting him to “come to an orgy,” and that since taking office, he has witnessed “them” snorting cocaine. But he names no names.
In a speech given this week on the House floor, in what is being called “the tallywacker speech,” Cawthorn defined what a woman is: a woman has “XX chromosomes and no tallywacker.” Last month, he embarrassed even the unembarrassable Republicans when he called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” and the Ukrainian government “incredibly evil.”
According to MSNBC’s Hayes Brown, Cawthorn’s position with the Republican party is now so precarious that his idol, Donald Trump, is likely to dump him. But he does seem to share with Trump the need to constantly be in the news. Neither Cawthorn nor Trump understand the difference between “famous” and “infamous.” They both appear to think that constantly seeing themselves in the news is a good thing.
He’s not the only problem for McCarthy and the Republicans, of course. There is also GOP Congresswoman Lisa McClain, R-Michigan, who claimed at a recent rally that Trump “caught” terrorist Osama bin Laden. In fact, Bin Laden was assassinated by U.S. forces in 2011, under the direction of then President Obama.
Undeterred, McClain went on to claim that under Biden we have the highest unemployment rate in 40 years. Wrong again, McClain. Under Trump, the unemployment rate was 14.7% in April 2020, the highest recorded in more than 80 years — since the Great Depression. Under Biden, we had a record drop in the jobless rate — to 3.9%, the lowest level since 1968. McClain seems to be challenging GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia for the title of who is the most ignorant.
And then there is U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, who tried to blame President Biden for the oil “crisis” because, she said, Biden stopped the Keystone XL pipeline. But the Keystone Pipeline had not been built before it was stopped. Nor is the Nord Stream 2 operational. Germany stopped work on the Nord Stream 2 last year.
Blackburn also said the U.S. should stop European nations from buying oil and gas from Russia by sanctioning the European countries who have been buying Russian oil and gas, completely ignorant of the fact that the biggest players in Europe had already stopped purchasing Russian oil and gas.
Six House Republicans have been voting against bills aimed at holding Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine, and against a bill directing the government to collect evidence related to war crimes. Green and Paul Gosar of Arizona are among the six, along with Andy Biggs, also of Arizona, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
Not to forget GOP Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Tucker Carlson and the rest of the riders in the clown car, including those on Fox. The worst is that they actually promote Russian President Vladimir Putin and his authoritarian cronies, and Putin uses their support as propaganda for his media machine. They are giving “aid and comfort” to the Putin regime.
Apparently they’re not smart enough to recognize that under Putin, they would be sentenced to 15 years in prison. Do these folks really want to live under a totalitarian regime, where they would be imprisoned for their “free speech?”
I think not.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.