Our country is being steered by liberals who believe that the way to “success” is through victimhood. Shoehorn yourself in to their ever-expanding category of victimhood to get your “free” stuff. Don’t concern yourself with the cost, that burden falls on the “bad man” who deserves the implications anyway. Do not fear any consequences; the government will make sure you have everything “you need.” This is the path to resolving the historically monstrous “bad America.”
Democrats waged full-on war against Donald Trump from the second he took office. They generated fake conspiracies and controversies through left-wing and social media. Liberal voters were told again and again that Trump and his supporters are uniquely dangerous traitors engaged in all sorts of elaborate evil plots. The entire liberal movement, from top to bottom, viewed limiting Trump to one term as its primary strategic objective. And it engaged in misinformation, norm violation and outright lawbreaking, when necessary, to achieve that objective.
Oh, wait. Substitute “Biden” for “Trump,” “Republican” for “Democrat,” and “liberal” for “conservative,” in the paragraph above and you will have what David Roberts wrote on Dec. 1, 2020 in Vox. It is said the the opposition often accuses opponents of that which they are intimately familiar. Roberts’ article advises the Biden administration to wage a blitz, an overwhelming number of liberal initiatives that will prevent significant organized opposition to any individual initiative because the Republicans will be trying to put out too many fires. It appears the Biden administration is listening.
Liberals have lots of advice these days, cocky about holding the reins of power. Gone is the even slight pretense of the Obama years, “progressiveness” asserted sometimes through means of persuasion. Now we’re at the strategy described and proposed by Roberts above. A “Katie bar the door” approach to radical, extreme policies to achieve goals like complete wealth distribution.
But, hurry they must because of reality. The lightning pace is necessary before big holes become clear in the liberals’ claim that conservatism is on the decline. If you believed them and the media narrative, you would think there were only a handful of Republicans or conservatives left not ashamed to be identified.
Liberals all over have been generously and arrogantly offering advice to the right as to how to return “successfully” from the brink, implying that Republicans are in big political trouble. Pure left propaganda that usually starts with how conservatives must dump Trump. Here is the truth about where our nation is as reflected in election results regarding the goals of the left to bring this nation to socialism, communism and true fascism.
The 2020 election decided which party would control redistricting, a historic indicator of future victory. The GOP will control the redistricting of more than 40% of U.S. House seats to the Democrats’ 17%. Republicans were widely predicted to lose House seats in 2020 by pollsters who seemed not to learn from their disastrous 2016 predictions. Republicans instead gained 16 seats.
Despite Democratic fundraising and spending advantages in state legislative races, the predicted blue wave never came. In Arizona, for example, where typically $50,000-$80,000 is spent on a state race, Democrats brought in huge outside money, spending $1.1 million in just one race alone. Yet, Republicans maintained control of both chambers.
Locally we saw the Democrats fail miserably using the same effort to try to unseat state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who ended up winning by double digits, a political landslide.
Republicans held both state legislative chambers and the governorship in 21 states to Democrats’ 15 going in to 2020. In the Nov. 3 election, they gained two more: in Montana and New Hampshire.
Since 2010 when the Democrats controlled 60 state legislative chambers and Republicans controlled 37, Republicans have completely flipped the partisan advantage to 61-37 Republican. Democrats have lost a net of 114 legislative seats while Republicans gained 175. Republicans now hold 54.21% of legislative seats nationwide to Democrats’ 44.9%. Republicans also have a 16-8 advantage in states where one party holds a veto-proof majority in both legislative chambers.
Republicans also made gains in governorships in 2020, increasing their majority by one, 27-23. Of the states with partisan Supreme Court elections, Republicans won 14 to Democrats’ 4 and now hold a 41-19 advantage. Of the states with partisan executive offices up for election, Republicans won 12-9 of the positions that changed party control.
So while the Democrats attempt to divide every American except white males as victims by their gender, sexuality or skin color and put through every policy imaginable to support this insanity, the Republicans continue to change hearts and minds with ideas that identify us all as Americans.
Like Dr. Seuss concluded in his book about the Sneetches, the best idea about humanity is to not care who has stars on their bellies. It is the best idea about governing, too.
Holly Audette is a small-business owner active in political and civic causes.