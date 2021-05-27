Liz Cheney says history is watching us, and she is right. Her stance against the “Big Lie” that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, and her refusal to be part of the Republican attack on democracy, is admirable.
The peaceful transfer of power is the bedrock of our democracy. Threatening the legitimacy of our election promotes the anarchy we saw on Jan. 6. It also promotes the idea that if you don’t like the election results, attack the government. Use force to impose your will.
Under the guise of nationalism, fascists promote anarchy because they cannot achieve their political aims without force. They exploit fear for political advantage. Our duly elected leaders were threatened by a violent mob attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6, in an effort to return to the presidency the fascist demagogue who lost the election. This is common with autocratic governments led by a dictatorial leader who stirs up the basest instincts of his followers to incite fear in those who oppose his leadership.
But it’s not the first time our democracy has been threatened by our own. Leaders with despotic tendencies have occasionally sought to increase their power by suppressing dissent or political opposition under the guise of protecting national security.
In Cheney’s case, her removal as the number three Republican party leader in the U.S. House simply because she told the truth tells us the emperor has no clothes.
A short history lesson: President John Adams put democracy to the test with the anti-democratic Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798 which sought to place the power of governance with the educated elite. He promoted the adoption of four laws that restricted the rights of immigrants and the press. The Alien and Sedition Acts allowed the imprisonment of any non-citizen deemed “dangerous” and forbade the publication of any “false and malicious writing” against the government, the Congress or the president. Congress supported the Sedition Acts because the president stoked fear that unrest in the U.S. might encourage France to declare war to protect her territory. Critics said the Alien and Sedition Acts were an attempt to suppress the votes of those who disagreed with the president.
The plan backfired when Thomas Jefferson defeated Adams in the presidential election of 1800. Freedom of speech and of the press won out and the Sedition Acts were either repealed or allowed to expire.
But that was just the first time our political leaders sought to muzzle dissent by whipping up fear. It would not be the last.
The Espionage Act of 1917 was President Woodrow Wilson’s answer to strong opposition against the United States joining the war in Europe. Wilson claimed that our entry into the war was to “make the world safe for democracy.” But many thought it was to protect the profits of munitions dealers and manufacturers of armaments, who made millions off the war.
Wilson warned that dissenters and those who refused to serve in the military were guilty of “disloyalty,” and thus had no right to civil liberties. After war was declared, Congress passed the Sedition Act of 1918, which made it a crime for any person to “cause insubordination, disloyalty or refusal of duty to serve in the military.” Violations were punishable by up to 20 years in prison. America sent more than 2 million men to fight in World War I, many more afraid of prison than war. More than 117,000 did not return.
Over the next 50 years, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned every one of the World War I convictions, ruling that those imprisoned for political dissent should have been protected by the First Amendment. But that decision didn’t help those brave enough to stand up in 1917. Those, like Liz Cheney who stand up to an oppressive leader, often become unsung heroes.
We are not far removed from U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, R-Wisconsin, and the hysteria of the “Red Scare.” After World War II, McCarthy, then U.S. Sen. Richard Nixon of California, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and other political opportunists fed the fear of communism in our midst to produce federal and state restrictions on free speech.
Outspoken patriots who stood up to them were blacklisted, labeled as “Reds.” Careers were destroyed. Loyalty oaths and programs were instituted. Undercover informants infiltrated groups of dissenters. More than 250 organizations were put on the “Attorney General’s list” of groups deemed subversive. Any misstep or criticism of government could put one on the watch list, and anyone on the list could be dismissed from their job or denied public employment.
It took the courage of Joseph Welch, special counsel for the U.S. Army, who said to McCarthy at the 1953 Senate hearings on communism in the U.S. military, “Have you no sense of decency, Sir?” Along with Welch, newscaster Edward R. Murrow and U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, R-Maine, helped bring the Red Scare to an end.
The British philosopher Edmond Burke said that those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it. The dangers of personality cults and anti-democratic political partisanship that promote national hysteria with exaggeration, manipulation, lies and distortion of reality remain with us. It takes courage to stand against tyranny and the despotic use of power.
It takes patriots like Liz Cheney, Joseph Welch, Edward R. Murrow and Margaret Chase Smith.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.