Julius Caesar said: “Divide et impera,” which means “divide and conquer.” He may not have been the first to have said it, but he certainly made good use of the principle.
Now politicians use the tactic of dividing people to win elections. They look for “wedge issues” to divide people into different camps and to stir up their base.
Abortion is a good example of a wedge issue because polls show that Americans are about evenly divided over the matter. It’s a complex issue so the poll results vary greatly depending on how the questions are worded. The pro-choice side points to polls showing that over half of American adults want abortions to stay legal. But the pro-life side stresses other polls showing that a majority want at least some restrictions on abortions.
Conservatives use Critical Race Theory and sex education in public schools to divide people, and to motivate voters who hold traditional values. The upset in the Virginia governor’s race is a good example of this strategy.
Liberals cry racism about nearly every issue in order to divide us by race. For example, menthol cigarettes are now racist because they are disproportionally preferred by minorities, so the FDA has proposed a ban on menthol smokes. And an academic physics journal recently published a paper which claimed that whiteboards in college classrooms are racist.
The motto “E Pluribus Unum” is on the Great Seal of the United States, which appears on the dollar bill. The Latin words mean “One From Many,” which describes the United States as one nation formed of many states.
These words still ring true because there is much more that unites Americans than divides us. We all want good schools, safe neighborhoods, and affordable living costs. Choose candidates who will work to improve these aspects of life.
Only about 21% of U.S. adults approve of Congress according to a recent Gallop poll. As might be expected since Democrats control both houses of Congress, more Democrats (31%) approved of the job Congress has done. But only 8% of Republicans and 18% of independents approved of Congress’ job performance.
If you don’t approve of the job politicians have done, vote them out of office. It’s time for voters to cast off the shackles of party politics and choose candidates based on their record rather than their party.
Pick your top two or three issues and support candidates whose views on these issues agree with yours. And if you don’t agree with any of the candidates for a particular office or don’t know anything about them, leave it blank on your ballot. You don’t have to vote for every office.
Pay particular attention to candidates for county and city offices because they have much more direct impact on your everyday life. While candidates for local offices often have to pick a party affiliation in order to appear on the ballot, political parties have very little impact on decisions made by city or county officials. So ignore political party labels and vote for the best candidates.
Early voting has begun for the primary, or you can vote on election day, which is May 17th. Go to ncvoter.org which will direct you to official sites for information about the time and place for voting. And if you have not registered to vote, you can do so during the early voting period. Let’s all unite to vote for good government.
Michael Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.