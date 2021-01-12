There are no words sufficient to properly express the damage this country has suffered with the assault on our Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters, fostered and fomented by the worst president ever. We have not witnessed such a violent attack on our nation’s capital since the War of 1812.
Responsibility for this seditious act sits squarely on the shoulders of Donald J. Trump. He told his followers to march on the Capitol and “be wild.” Well, they were. They broke down doors and smashed windows. One woman was killed when she tried to enter the Capitol through a broken window. At least one incendiary device exploded. In all, 68 rioters were arrested, and five people died. Dozens of Capitol police, DC police and officers from surrounding counties were injured — some seriously. One officer was killed when a rioter hit him in the head with a fire extinguisher. One woman was trampled to death.
Trump supporters defecated on the floor of the Capitol and tracked feces around the Rotunda and through the building’s offices.
This traitorous attack on our democracy at the instigation of Donald Trump must not stand. His refusal to accept defeat and his continued incitement of his deluded supporters has resulted in a once-unthinkable attack by an armed mob on the U.S. Capitol. The incitement to riot is a criminal act and will not go unpunished. Trump is guilty of at least four other federal crimes related to this insurrection and might be criminally charged and brought to trial right along with his insurrectionists.
Meanwhile, Trump’s continued presence in the White House poses a grave threat to democracy — a clear and present danger. Vice President Mike Pence, that gutless wonder, refuses to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump immediately, and Trump being Trump, he will not resign. Therefore, Trump must be impeached a second time, for the safety of our country and to demonstrate to the world that America will not tolerate terrorism.
Even with only a few days left before Biden’s inauguration as president, a second impeachment is important. The second impeachment trial in the House can be held in a matter of days, and trial in the Senate can be held after Trump leaves office on Jan. 20. It is important to ensuring that he never hold public office again.
While the U.S. military establishment has confirmed it’s prepared to deny any attempt of the White House to attack any person or country under Trump’s order, his very presence at the seat of our government is endangering our country. He has completely lost control.
In addition, the 10 Republican senators of the “sedition caucus” and 100 Republican House members who stood with Trump and opposed the certification of the Electoral College votes, should be held accountable. Complicit U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and Ron Johnson, the poster boys of the radical right, can and should be removed by a vote of the Senate. Seven other senators of the sedition caucus should be censured.
Trump’s lies and false claims of election fraud have served to foment rebellion for weeks. He began before the election was even held, telling his posse that the only way he could lose is if the election was fraudulent.
But he knew better. In August, the GOP conducted a quiet poll that showed Trump would not win. That’s why he started crying “fraud” before the first vote was cast, stoking his base and whipping up frenzy at election rallies; filing — and losing — dozens of frivolous lawsuits after the votes were cast; claiming fraud without a shred of evidence; and attempting to strong-arm state election officials to alter election results.
His continuing claims of a fraudulent election simply fueled the rage of his deluded supporters who believed the election was stolen because he said it was. These are the acts of sedition that led to the attack by Trump’s “deplorables” on our most sacred institutions of government, and Trump must be held to account.
At 1 a.m. on Jan. 7, U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., got a trash bag and began to pick up the trash left by the rioters — Trump flags, water bottles and cigarette butts. Things were pilfered, broken or defaced; windows and doors broken; statues and seven paintings defaced; furniture splintered and a marble statue of Thomas Jefferson doused with gasoline. Offices were ransacked. One looter took the House speaker’s lectern and gavel; they were subsequently put on Facebook Marketplace. The lectern and gavel were recovered.
Far-right extremists are promising more violence, while Trump said he regrets posting a video in which he called for unity and acknowledged that a new administration was coming.
An anonymous White House official sums up Trump’s only legacy: “The president sparked an insurrection and people died.”
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City resident.