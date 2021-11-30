The chattering class was busy in Glasgow this month.
Politicians, journalists and academics were full of fevered talk at the United Nations 2021 Climate Conference, or COP26, about the "existential threat" of climate change. CNN even delivered a story reporting that Australian koala bears are suffering an epidemic of chlamydia, caused by, you guessed it, climate change.
Missing from all the high-minded chatter was any discussion of what it will cost Daily Advance readers in cash and daily inconvenience to do anything substantial to affect the planet's climate.
While elites jetted into Scotland, ordinary Britons 400 miles to the south in London were trooping to food banks in increasing numbers as they struggled with natural gas heating bills that are up 700 percent from a year ago.
Climate alarmists won’t tell you this, but we should cheer this kind of suffering. A cardinal rule of economics is that if you want less of something (carbon emissions), you must increase its cost. President Biden says he is concerned about rising gasoline prices in this country. He even put his Federal Trade Commission on the case Nov. 17 to investigate possible price “collusion” among oil companies.
“C’mon, man,” our president would say. If he wants to know who’s pushing gasoline prices higher, he should look in the mirror. He canceled pipelines and offshore oil exploration on his first day in office.
The president should instead be urging gas prices to $5, $6 or $9 a gallon if he wants to be consistently green and wishes us to be carbon neutral. Ask the Saudis to cut oil production.
I visited Poland during the last gasoline spike in 2008. The fuel cost $9 a gallon there. Poles drove tiny cars and small trucks. They walked. A lot. Nobody wasted time mowing the grass at public buildings when lawnmower fuel costs $9 a gallon. Imagine grass two feet high around the Pasquotank County Courthouse, in front of your child’s school or in every yard along Church and Main streets.
China was notably absent from the climate confab. Chairman Xi Jinping is eager to sell the West windmill blades and solar panels. But he’s dealing with his own energy crisis as the Communist Party emphasizes growth over carbon neutrality. During the Glasgow hysterics, Chinese social media was full of videos of panicked moms and crying children stuck in high-rise elevators during the rolling brownouts that plague the world’s most populous nation. Other videos showed office workers caucusing in the glow of cellphone flashlights and families dining by candlelight. Central planners in the People’s Republic ordered up 43 new coal plants in the first half of the year to keep up with the energy demand of 1.4 billion citizens.
Note to President Biden as you consider shutting down another gas pipeline in blue Michigan: even authoritarian leaders risk being unseated if they can’t keep the lights and heat on.
When it comes to fossil fuel use, the greenest continent is Africa. Nearly half of its energy comes from renewables, mostly wood and cow dung burned for cooking and heating. Never mind that indoor pollution kills about 700,000 people annually in sub-Saharan Africa.
More than half a billion Africans lack access to electricity. Economic development will lift them out of this unenviable position, but it will mean Africans will use significantly more fossil fuels than they do today. How much? Californians use more electricity on their pools and hot tubs than all 44 million inhabitants of Uganda consume in total, according to Bjorn Lomborg at the Copenhagen Consensus, a Danish think tank.
A New York Times writer fretted that her Thanksgiving flight to Minneapolis would produce 633 pounds of carbon emissions, enough to melt two square meters of Arctic ice. (She says she’s still going.). She could offset the carbon from the trip to see her sister by going meatless for 1.2 years, she wrote.
Repent! Don’t fly. Become a vegetarian. Drain the hot tub and turn off the air conditioning. You may not be able to afford either. Ask Germans what shutting down their nuclear industry and enforcing carbonless mandates have done to electricity prices there.
The world’s oceans have risen 425 feet since the last ice age, drowning Neolithic villages in the Black Sea Basin, creating the Great Lakes and sending our own Outer Banks 200 miles west (to their current location) from where they once defined the East Coast.
We’ve had plenty of time to move out of the way of rising water.
COP26 participants insist that we stop “climate change.” That is akin to opposing gravity. The climate on our planet has always changed. It is changing now. The climate will continue to change, even in a carbonless future. Resistance is futile. We must adapt.
The most dire predictions assume that humanity will do nothing to adapt to gradual warming. Adaptation is our species’ strongest trait.
Doug Gardner leaves his carbon footprint mostly in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.