We are seeing catastrophic environmental disasters in the western U.S., and one has to wonder whether some impacts could have been better managed or averted by better preparation of the natural environment and regulation of necessary services.
There is a human cost to lax regulation of necessary industries, and it is being felt in California this year as it was felt last year in Texas. California has been told for years that it must clean out dead undergrowth in forests, that fire breaks have to be created and forestry officials have to be proactive to keep forests healthy. It’s not just Smoky Bear who has to act to prevent forest fires.
In Texas, as in all states, regulation of in-state power production is in the hands of a state utility commission. Utility operations only come under federal regulation when the power crosses state lines. That left the fox at the hen house door as oil-rich Texans made huge profits on their electric service, and 200 mostly rural Texans lost their lives. Texas was warned 10 years ago that its electric grid was not sufficiently robust to stand an extended period of bitter cold, and the Texas State Utility Commission did nothing to prepare. Climate change and inadequate regulation met human disaster.
The phrase: “too big to fail” has become ominous, as it reflects that even avaricious management of necessary industries must be tolerated because we cannot afford for them to close. That ignores the risk to those who must depend on those necessary industries, such as the Texas families who froze, or the Californians left homeless by fire we didn’t prepare for.
Some disastrous outcomes can be laid at the feet of poor leadership — the kind exhibited by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who flew his family to Cancun because their house was cold, while his constituents were freezing to death. But some is the result of rampant capitalism. Facebook is now facing regulatory scrutiny of the technical communications industry, as the social networking platform is being held to account for allowing the promulgation of violent rhetoric by right-wing militants who attacked the Capitol.
One has to ask: where are the brakes? Did no one see this coming? We know we are vulnerable to technical communications disasters — viruses and ransomware, but also violent and dangerous rhetoric. What are we doing to ensure responsibility?
We like to praise self-sufficiency, ingenuity, and pulling ourselves up by our bootstraps. But we also like to see ourselves as helping those in need. We have a responsibility as a nation to assist the old, the young, and the disabled, but we also have a responsibility to rein in rapacious businesses that have too little competition to force them to be responsible.
In the presidential election of 1896, three of the wealthiest men in the world conspired to elect the candidate most willing to see things their way. J.P. Morgan, Andrew Carnegie and John D. Rockefeller, usually competitors in the “who is richest” sweepstakes, each gave millions to promote the election of William McKinley, a business-friendly Ohio Republican who would not threaten to break up their monopolies in banking, steel and oil, respectively. They persuaded Teddy Roosevelt to accept the vice presidency, thinking that would shut him up. Roosevelt opposed monopolies and presented a threat to the status quo.
America then was a case of the rich and the poor, not unlike the European model of kings and serfs. The three “robber barons” held most of American workers hostage to low-paying, sometimes dangerous jobs with no benefits and no rights. The situation was untenable.
In 1901, McKinley was assassinated by one of those unhappy workers, anarchist Leon Czolgosz, and Roosevelt became president. He broke up the monopolies that had a stranglehold on American workers. In the early 1900s, the newly enfranchised working class began to use the power of the vote and the power of labor unions to gain ground. Workers organized to get fair wages and basic job safety protections, and the middle class was born.
Some leaders are stepping up. Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke organized thousands of Texas volunteers to go to their neighbors and check on their welfare, take them to a shelter or provide whatever assistance they might need. In some cases, the volunteers found elderly and helpless people frozen to death in their beds. Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., organized fundraising to assist with food and utilities, collecting $2 million for Texas families. She didn’t have to do that, but she did.
When people feel undervalued and overworked, they rebel. Anarchy begins. We saw it in 1912, and we saw it on Jan. 6. We’ve seen it in other countries ruled by dictators. The upper classes hold on to their way of life, but the lower classes lose ground to stagnant wages and poor working conditions. To keep our country strong, it is in our best interest to restore the health of workers and their families with social programs and public services that protect broader swathes of the population.
But those programs come at a cost. That cost should and must be fairly imposed on the very rich whose prosperity comes at the hands of those who work for low wages and suffer economic insecurity.
Former President Trump beguiled and swindled our middle class. We must build back better.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.