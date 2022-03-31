We continue to hear braying and scare-mongering about a nebulous classroom subject that is not being taught in elementary or high schools, has never been taught in elementary or high schools, and has never been discussed anywhere outside of law schools, as a possible defense theory holding that defendants might use historical marginalization as an excuse for bad behavior. Whether it is successful in defending those miscreants is open for debate. What is not up for debate is whether our children should be taught historical truth.
It is a fact that American society was founded on white colonialism, genocide perpetrated against Native Americans, and slavery. That is fact. While we have much to be proud of in the 400 years since the earliest Americans settled on our shores, it is a fact that the American democratic experiment was racially exclusionary by design from our very founding and that it continues today as we try to combat racism within the bounds of our political struggle.
Chauncey Devega, writing for Salon, says that exclusionary mentality is a proxy for political values and beliefs. “The color line functions as a practical dividing line of partisan identity and voting,” Devega writes. We see it in attempts to redraw district boundaries to achieve political advantage —gerrymandering, to contain like-minds in singular districts immune to outside persuasion.
Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives, consume different sources of news, and reflect differing beliefs based on the news they choose to watch. In a 2021 article by Darren Sherkat, professor of sociology at Southern Illinois University, titled, “Cognitive Sophistication, Religion, and the Trump Vote,” Sherkat maintains that there are substantial differences between the thinking processes and cognition of white Trump voters, compared to other voters who did not vote for Trump.
The brain structures of conservative-authoritarians are more fear-centered, emphasizing threats and dangers, intolerant of ambiguity and inclined to easy solutions. Conservative-authoritarians seek the simplicity of social hierarchy and social dominance behavior, finding comfort in accepting their “place” in society.
The echo-chamber of a lie-filled, even toxic, sealed-off universe creates an alternate reality, and is an important attribute of fascism, in which truth itself must be destroyed and replaced with fantasies and fictions in support of a leader and his movement. We see it in Russia today, in North Korea, in Iran and in dictatorial societies all over the world where people feel safety and comfort in someone telling them what to believe and how to act and what they can and must do.
We see it in our voting patterns where Trump supporters and never-Trumpers increasingly do not live in the same neighborhoods or communities. For the most part, they do not socialize with each other or have meaningful interpersonal relationships with the “other” in day-to-day living.
Sherkat’s study recognized the links between Trump support and religion and Trump support and education, but focused on the links between Trump support and “cognitive sophistication,” which he found to have a “positive effect on voting, but a negative effect on choosing Trump.”
The framers of our Constitution attempted to set safeguards to prevent the unsophisticated masses from coming under the sway of a demagogue. The debate in 1775 was about this quality of cognitive sophistication, because the founders feared those who lack it “may not be able to access and understand reliable information about political issues and thus may be more vulnerable to political propaganda.”
That is not to say that there are no intelligent Trump voters, but that low levels of cognitive sophistication may lead people to embrace simple cognitive shortcuts, like stereotypes and prejudices that were amplified by the Trump campaign. Trump has a simple and limited linguistic style that appealed to voters with limited education and low-cognitive sophistication.
A classic work of the authoritarian personality by German philosopher T.W. Adorno, based on empirical studies, linked low levels of cognitive sophistication with right-wing orientations. Trump’s speeches and campaign rhetoric were given at a low reading and vocabulary level, and his campaign targeted and may have been more attractive to people with low cognitive sophistication.
But low cognition is not limited to the poorly educated. Sherkat’s study evaluated the political decision-making and cognition of Trump voters using a 10-point simple vocabulary exam. He found that 73% of respondents who missed all 10 questions would vote for Trump, while 51% who scored on the average range would vote for Trump. Thirty-five percent who had a perfect score would be Trump supporters.
Education is not determinative. Non-college whites voted heavily for Trump, but of those with perfect scores, only 38% supported Trump. The same was true for college graduates — low cognition college graduates were more likely to vote for Trump.
Says Sherkat says the increasing control over public education by the right wing is entrenching ignorance and intellectual laziness in future generations. It does not bode well for the future of American democracy.
Martha Johnson is a resident of Elizabeth City.