Less than 10 days into the new year, a 6-year-old child in Newport News, Virginia, shot and severely wounded his teacher.
How did the child get the gun? His parents left it, loaded, where he could find it. Did he understand what he was doing? That’s not clear. Will his parents be prosecuted? That’s not clear, either.
But 2023 is starting with 75 killed in mass shootings, following a year of unparalleled gun violence. In 2021 and 2022, only 30 people died by gun violence in January. That should give all of us reason to pause and reflect on our own North Carolina gun laws.
Our state Legislature, they of the ridiculous “bathroom bill,” did it again: passed a law that should be anathema to every citizen in the state. Allowing anyone over the age of 21 to carry pistols without a permit flies in the face of everything we know about gun violence today.
All over the country people are dying by gun, for no discernable reason but madness. There are three times as many guns in this country than people, and still, people argue against gun control.
In 1996, a majority Republican Congress passed the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, shielding gun manufacturers from liability in the use, advertising and design of the guns they make. The law is unique, in that no other manufacturers have such protection.
We allow the personal ownership of semi-automatic and assault weapons. We wink at sellers who put guns into the hands of angry or obviously disturbed people. And then we stand back horrified when kids and mothers and fathers are gunned down by madmen with semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines while they go about their daily lives.
Although only 11% of mass shootings between 2007 and 2016 involved these kinds of weapons, they were responsible for 155% more injuries and 47% more deaths. A 2018 study by the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund revealed that 58% of mass shootings between 2009 and 2017 involved a high-capacity magazine and resulted in 1,400% more people injured.
These are startling statistics and we must act. We can put limits on the purchase of weapons and hold gun sellers accountable for failing to vet buyers, and for failing to report suspicious buyers to law enforcement. We can reinstate the ban on the sale and possession of assault-type weapons. We can repeal protections for gun manufacturers.
No one wants to take the rifles away from hunters. No one wants to take away guns for protection against home invasions. But it is past time to make serious decisions about gun control.
A column written last year by Rod Phillips reminds us of the too-frequent misstatement of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which actually says that the right of the people to keep and bear arms is “for the purpose of maintaining a well regulated militia.” The Constitution does not talk about people keeping firearms for personal use or protection, or even for hunting, although it is generally agreed that hunting for food is an allowable reason to own firearms. Willy-nilly owning of guns of any kind is not.
Republicans in Missouri passed a gun law that removes federal restrictions on the ownership of guns. It is already causing havoc with policing. What needs to happen is regulation of gun sales and limitations on the number and types of guns available for personal use.
There are 30,000 gun deaths in this country in an average year. Statistics are not yet available for 2022, but gun incidents in 2021 averaged nearly 800 in each state, with about twice that number in North Carolina. And still we allow gun manufacturers to sell assault and military-style weapons to anyone who wants one. Hunters don’t use assault rifles. Homeowners don’t need assault rifles. Why do we allow them?
We need to teach conflict management as part of our school curriculum, starting in kindergarten. If kids learn early how to manage anger and resolve conflict without resorting to weaponry, we may very well see a significant drop in gun deaths. Our gun death rate in the U.S. is eight times the rate in Canada, and more than 100 times the rate in the UK. Japan, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world, also has the lowest incidence of gun violence: with 127 million people, Japan has fewer than 100 gun deaths a year. The U.S., with 330 million people, has 30,000 gun deaths a year. With strong gun laws like Japan, we might have only 300.
Over-policing has gotten a lot of attention in the last few years, as it should. The preponderance of questionable police shootings occur against Black men and women. We need better police training to address multiple social and cultural issues, and primary among those issues is respect for others — no matter their race or gender.
We don’t know why the shooting in Newport News happened, nor do we know why a Northeastern High student tried to bring an AK-47 to school several years ago. But the answers are critical to our community as we struggle with issues of racism and equality. We must enact responsible gun laws and limit gun sales. We must require permits to own hand guns. We must outlaw assault rifles. We must refuse guns to anyone under age 21, or to anyone convicted of a violent felony. We must require gun locks on guns being stored in the home, so that a 3-year-old-boy can’t accidentally shoot his sister or a 6-year old his teacher.
We must act. Now.
Martha Johnson is an Elizabeth City business owner.