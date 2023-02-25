Ever had a problem getting service from “customer service” at a large corporation? Perhaps you’re frustrated that you can’t get your boss to take care of a problem at work.
Here are some hacks, workarounds and strategies to help you get what you need, culled from nearly 50 years as the Customer from Hell.
If you are dealing with a regulated business, like a utility, bank, broker or insurance company, use the word, “complaint” in your conversation and correspondence. It’ll move your problem to the top of a branch manager’s stack of “to do’s.” In the bank and brokerage businesses, a “complaint” must be responded to within 72 hours by management. Regulated businesses hate having complaints sent to their regulator.
I had a widowed client who continued to be dunned for premiums by her late husband’s insurance company after he died, and the company had paid the death benefit. I prepared for her a letter detailing the circumstances of his death. My final paragraph expressed her hope that she wouldn’t have to forward this problem to the N.C. Insurance Commissioner at 325 North Salisbury Street in Raleigh. She never heard from the insurance company again.
After being stood up by the telephone company twice while sitting at home for four hours each time, I told the scheduler that my next call would be the N.C. Utilities Commission. I heard from the regional phone company chief 20 minutes later, and we got the problem solved on my schedule the next day.
The cable repairman told me that his company’s dispatchers are bonused proactively to cancel appointments. He agreed to give me his cell phone number, and now I call him directly when we have a TV problem at Casa Gardner.
One of my former branch managers in Virginia liked to drag his feet taking care of problems around the office, particularly those affecting my customers. The fact that I referred to him as the “branch mangler” probably didn’t help my cause. A well-placed four-letter word in the headline of an email to him describing my problem was a very effective strategy for getting the attention of higher ups. Big companies use algorithms to screen email for problem employees. The computers are on the lookout for cursing and vulgarity.
A choice epithet would grab the attention of the branch manager and his boss. After listening to their admonitions about how we don’t use such language with “team members,” and promising never to do it again, I’d thank them for their attention and request that they fix my customers’ problems. Texting allows you younger worker bees to get away with three-letter acronyms that are entire sentences.
Use this strategy sparingly, as it marks you a possible troublemaker. But keep copies of all the boss’s foot dragging emails on the office server, where he can see that you have them, and keep another copy off premises.
I once paid a $1,200 hospital bill as soon as I received it, not wishing to compromise my near perfect FICO credit score. Diana was aghast. “I can’t believe you paid it without a fight.”
Two days later, she had my check back. “I told them you weren’t in your right mind yet.”
Now that I’ve passed another landmark birthday, I see myself reusing that strategy.
I don’t always take the role of Customer from Hell.
I sent Sentara Albemarle Medical Center a note thanking them for saving my life last year with a quick diagnosis by one of their emergency room doctors.
Twice I’ve written letters to my insurance agent’s boss praising her work on our family’s behalf.
Giving hotel staff half their tip in advance and learning their names goes a long way toward a pleasant stay.
Good service deserves recognition. But bad service need not be suffered in silence.
Doug Gardner expects his Daily Advance delivered before 7 p.m. in Weeksville.