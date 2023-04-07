Here in Elizabeth City, we all kind of understand that we have sewer and water problems. After all, about a year ago we were close to having a building moratorium imposed on the South Halstead Boulevard corridor that would have directly affected Elizabeth City State University. We escaped only because then Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, at the mayor’s urging, got an immediate infusion of funds for the town.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is around here a lot because we know the sewer system is leaking heavily and we haven’t got the money for permanent fixes. For example, the continuing leak in the main sewer line to the treatment plant at Knobbs Creek is, after months, finally being fixed. It’s not pretty and the system urgently needs a large sum of money to prevent things from getting worse.