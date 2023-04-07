...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Here in Elizabeth City, we all kind of understand that we have sewer and water problems. After all, about a year ago we were close to having a building moratorium imposed on the South Halstead Boulevard corridor that would have directly affected Elizabeth City State University. We escaped only because then Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, at the mayor’s urging, got an immediate infusion of funds for the town.
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is around here a lot because we know the sewer system is leaking heavily and we haven’t got the money for permanent fixes. For example, the continuing leak in the main sewer line to the treatment plant at Knobbs Creek is, after months, finally being fixed. It’s not pretty and the system urgently needs a large sum of money to prevent things from getting worse.
But, as was reported recently in The Daily Advance, this money cannot be raised because of the Local Government Commission’s position that until the city’s back audits are approved, no more city debt can be incurred. The LGC, logically enough, has the idea that until you know what you have you can’t be trusted to pay off new debts.
It’s worth noting that this is a longstanding problem, and the root cause does not belong to today’s City Council or mayor; past councils have simply kicked this problem down the road instead of dealing with it. But it is also true that our past city manager, Rich Olson, pleaded with the council at the time to get a bond and spend the money for the water and sewer upgrades. He pointed out the city would end up saving millions of dollars as the system improved and the debt was paid off.
Olson was not only ignored, but hundreds of hours of staff work, and thousands of dollars spent on recommendations, were thrown away. Today a new sewer bond, (when, hopefully, the LGC will permit one), will cost us many millions more.
The large problem of fixing our sewer and water infrastructure clouds a small but significant issue: effluent from our boaters that pollutes our waterway. And to understand one needs a small course in marine plumbing.
Many boats have washrooms, (heads), and many have sinks which produce gray water. By far the most popular way of dealing with the effluents is through holding tanks. Simply, this is a fair sized tank that can hold the stuff until it is pumped out at a facility called a marine pump-out station. Most marinas have them and charge a couple of bucks for the service. Pelican Marina had one when it was in operation. It was a portable tank they carried onto the dock and then carried back and emptied into the sewer. Not the easiest or most modern system, but it worked.
Between the head and holding tank there is a valve called a “Y” valve. When one is sailing offshore and can’t pollute inland waters the valve is opened, and the stuff goes out the bottom of the boat. But opening this valve while in inland waters is illegal, and if the Coast Guard finds the valve in the wrong position you are in trouble. Unless you live in Elizabeth City, the only town in the Albemarle with no public pump-out station, although a group headed by Elizabeth City Downtown Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant is working to get one.
Our harbor also boasts a number of “liveaboards” — boats used as a residence — whose Y valves are never checked and even a few boats that are rented out to groups by the day or week as AirBnbs and do not move from the dock. One knows darn well folks aboard these boats are putting their stuff into the Elizabeth City harbor.
Historically the water in our harbor was nasty. But over the years, thanks to new regulations and public pressure, it’s been cleaned up a lot. While the days of the horror stories are over, it’s almost boating season, and looking at those young kids taking their first sailing lesson around the harbor, happily dumping their small boats in order to get cool, you understand this problem needs to be addressed.
Cleaner is better when kids are concerned. In fact, cleaner is better for everyone.