...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The percentage of voters casting absentee ballots in North Carolina is up from the last midterm election in 2018, but it’s much below the levels of the 2020 election during the COVID-19 shutdown. There is some lingering concern about the possibility of voter fraud with absentee ballots, such as occurred in the 2018 race for the 9th Congressional District in North Carolina. In that case, the election had to be redone due to illegal ballot harvesting.
But the number of absentee ballots in the 2022 primary were less than 2% of the total votes cast, and the percentage of absentee ballots for the current election appears to be running about the same. So, even if there is a little fraud, it probably wouldn’t be enough to affect the outcome.
Most absentee voters in North Carolina are retirees who have difficulty voting in person. Absentee voting encourages participation by more mature voters, and it is said that wisdom comes with experience, so that’s a good thing.
Using Pasquotank County as an example, the average age of absentee voters whose ballots had been received as of Oct. 19 was 62 and the median age was 66. The median is the midpoint where half of the ages are above the median and half below it. The average age is skewed lower because a few absentee ballots came from younger voters who are temporarily out of the state, such as military service members.
Democrats think absentee voting will benefit their chances because older registered voters in North Carolina tend to be affiliated with the Democratic Party. The removal of deceased voters from the rolls is one reason the number of voters registered as Democrats in North Carolina is falling.
In Pasquotank County, 53% of the absentee ballots returned as of Oct. 19 were from registered Democrats, but only 34% of the total registered voters in North Carolina are affiliated with the Democratic Party.
But people do not necessarily vote for candidates from the political party with which they are affiliated. And this year in particular, older voters may not be inclined to vote for Democratic candidates because inflation especially hurts retirees on fixed incomes. The Democrats control the White House and both houses of Congress, so they get blamed for higher prices regardless of whether or not they are actually responsible.
East Carolina University conducted a poll from October 10-13 regarding the North Carolina Senate race. It shows the Republican Ted Budd leading the Democrat Cheri Beasley by 50 percent to 44 percent. Surprisingly, the poll shows even more voters aged 65 and over supporting Budd (58%) than Beasley (37%), so absentee ballots in this election may not favor the Democrats.
Pay particular attention to local races for school boards and county commissioner races because local officials have far more impact on your life than those in state or federal offices. Read The Daily Advance to learn about candidates for local offices, and search online for their positions.
The Real Clear Politics average of polls shows that two-thirds of adults think the country is on the wrong track. If you think the country is heading in the wrong direction, then VOTE. Complaining doesn’t change anything; you must vote for different candidates or political parties to make a change.
It is important to participate in this crucial election whether you prefer voting by mail, voting in person during the early voting period, or voting on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early one-stop voting began Thursday, so there is no excuse for not voting.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter who lives in Pasquotank County.