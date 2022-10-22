The percentage of voters casting absentee ballots in North Carolina is up from the last midterm election in 2018, but it’s much below the levels of the 2020 election during the COVID-19 shutdown. There is some lingering concern about the possibility of voter fraud with absentee ballots, such as occurred in the 2018 race for the 9th Congressional District in North Carolina. In that case, the election had to be redone due to illegal ballot harvesting.

But the number of absentee ballots in the 2022 primary were less than 2% of the total votes cast, and the percentage of absentee ballots for the current election appears to be running about the same. So, even if there is a little fraud, it probably wouldn’t be enough to affect the outcome.