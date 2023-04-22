We are witnessing the rise of the “pretendicans” who claim to be something that objectively they are not.

There have always been pretendicans, but due to social contagion, their numbers have skyrocketed. Social contagion is when behaviors spread rapidly through a group without rational thought. For example, there has been a large increase in cases of teenage girls who have developed tics similar to Tourette’s Syndrome, which psychologists attribute to videos on social media.