We are witnessing the rise of the “pretendicans” who claim to be something that objectively they are not.
There have always been pretendicans, but due to social contagion, their numbers have skyrocketed. Social contagion is when behaviors spread rapidly through a group without rational thought. For example, there has been a large increase in cases of teenage girls who have developed tics similar to Tourette’s Syndrome, which psychologists attribute to videos on social media.
Pretendicans are not new. During the Revolutionary War, Deborah Sampson disguised herself as a man to join the patriot forces. More recently, Elizabeth Warren pretended to be a Native American for decades. And Rachel Dolezal, who is white, posed as an African American for many years.
When I was a boy, a short Black man in the nearby town dressed in a green coat and hat, and carried a shillelagh walking cane. He resembled the popular image of a leprechaun, and spoke with a fake Irish accent. Whenever anyone remarked on his appearance, he would say he was “Black Irish.” He wasn’t hurting anyone or running a scam, so people just accepted him at face value.
But today we cannot just politely accept pretendicans; we are pressured to celebrate them and support their self-misconceptions. Students are allowed to use whichever restroom fits the gender they feel like. And biological males can use the ladies’ locker room if they simply self-identify as a woman, even without hormone treatments or gender-affirming surgery.
Recently Bud Light beer partnered with Dylan Mulvaney, who is a 26-year-old biological male claiming to be a young girl. Dylan takes estrogen and had facial plastic surgery, but has not undergone sex change surgery.
Mulvaney’s “Days of Girlhood” video series is on TikTok, but it can also be found on YouTube. In the video chronicling day one as a “girl” Mulvaney says, “I’ve already cried three times. I wrote a scathing email that I didn’t send. I ordered dresses online that I couldn’t afford. And when someone asked me how I was I said, ‘I’m fine!’ when I wasn’t fine.” Then Mulvaney asks, “How did I do, ladies? Good? Girl Power!”
The video series began a year ago and now has over 10 million followers. Content creators make money on social media through advertising which appears before their videos. And this video series has attracted over $1 million in sponsorships from companies that include Bud Light, Nike, Crest and Ulta Beauty.
Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney to transform their “fratty” brand image into a more “inclusive” one. But instead of expanding their customer base, beer drinkers began boycotting Bud Light because they were offended by Mulvaney’s shtick. Anheuser-Busch’s stock value has fallen over $5 billion since the first of April due to a drop in Bud Light sales. In response, the company’s CEO issued a noncommittal statement about bringing people together, and the company released new patriotic commercials featuring Clydesdale horses.
Nike featured Mulvaney in an ad for sports bras which also sparked controversy. In a throw-back to the 60s, women burned Nike bras in online videos. It seems that women don’t appreciate being mocked by a biological man pretending to be a young girl.
It’s one thing to be accepting of transgender women, but it’s quite another to favor them over biological women. Biological males should not be allowed to compete against biological females in sports because males have more muscle mass and larger lung capacity. Trans-women athletes are stealing scholarships and medals from biological girls and women. Contact your representatives to support The Fairness in Women’s Sports Bill under consideration in the General Assembly.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.