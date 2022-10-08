Again and again. Sandy Hook Elementary, Dec. 14, 2012. Hazard Community College, Jan. 15, 2013. Chicago State University, Jan. 16, 2013. Santa Monica College, June 7, 2013. North Panola High School, Aug. 23, 2013. Sparks Middle School, Oct. 21, 2013. Arapahoe High School, Dec. 13, 2013. Purdue University, Jan. 21, 2014. South Carolina State University, Jan. 24, 2014. Los Angeles Valley College, Jan. 25, 2014. Reynolds High School, June 10, 2014. Marysville Pilchuck High School, Oct. 24, 2014. Umpqua Community College, Oct. 1, 2015. Independence High School, Feb. 12, 2016. UCLA Los Angeles, June 1, 2016. Townville Elementary School, Sept. 28, 2016. Scullen Middle School, Jan. 27, 2017. North Park Elementary School, April 10, 2017. North Lake College, May 4, 2017. Rancho Tehama Elementary School, Nov. 14, 2017. Rancho Tehama Elementary School, Nov. 14, 2017. Aztec High School, Dec. 7, 2017.

Marshall County High School, Jan. 23, 2018. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 14, 2018. Central Michigan University, March 2, 2018. Great Mills High School, March 20, 2018. Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018.