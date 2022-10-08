...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 3 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Again and again. Sandy Hook Elementary, Dec. 14, 2012. Hazard Community College, Jan. 15, 2013. Chicago State University, Jan. 16, 2013. Santa Monica College, June 7, 2013. North Panola High School, Aug. 23, 2013. Sparks Middle School, Oct. 21, 2013. Arapahoe High School, Dec. 13, 2013. Purdue University, Jan. 21, 2014. South Carolina State University, Jan. 24, 2014. Los Angeles Valley College, Jan. 25, 2014. Reynolds High School, June 10, 2014. Marysville Pilchuck High School, Oct. 24, 2014. Umpqua Community College, Oct. 1, 2015. Independence High School, Feb. 12, 2016. UCLA Los Angeles, June 1, 2016. Townville Elementary School, Sept. 28, 2016. Scullen Middle School, Jan. 27, 2017. North Park Elementary School, April 10, 2017. North Lake College, May 4, 2017. Rancho Tehama Elementary School, Nov. 14, 2017. Rancho Tehama Elementary School, Nov. 14, 2017. Aztec High School, Dec. 7, 2017.
Marshall County High School, Jan. 23, 2018. Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 14, 2018. Central Michigan University, March 2, 2018. Great Mills High School, March 20, 2018. Santa Fe High School, May 18, 2018.
University of North Carolina at Charlotte, April 30, 2019. STEM School Highlands Ranch, May 7, 2019. Saugus High School, Nov. 14, 2019. Pleasantville High School, Nov. 15, 2019. Searles Elementary School, Nov. 23, 2019. Sarah J. Anderson Elementary, Nov. 26, 2019. Bellaire High School, Jan. 14, 2020. Texas A&M University, Feb. 3, 2020. Oxford High School, Nov. 30, 2021. Bridgewater College, Feb. 1, 2022. Robb Elementary School, May 24, 2002. Rudsdale High School, Sept. 28, 2022.
Our country has suffered 32 school shootings in the first nine months of this year, which have resulted in 29 deaths — 26 children and three adults. There have been 124 such shootings since 2018, 34 last year. These horrifying statistics come from Education Today. President Biden has asked, “Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting it happen? Where in God’s name is our backbone?”
Only 10 days after a man gunned down 10 people in a Buffalo, New York supermarket because he didn’t like Blacks, another madman with a gun killed 19 children and two teachers in a fourth-grade class in Uvalde, Texas. In 2020, firearms became the leading cause of death for American children.
And Congress does nothing. Two proposed measures to expand and strengthen background checks, reforms that have overwhelming support from the American public, passed the U.S. House in March 2021, but failed in the U.S. Senate where 10 Republican votes were needed to overcome a filibuster.
In 1996, in Port Arthur, Australia, a gunman killed 35 people in a cafe. Within 12 days Parliament passed new gun laws, requiring applicants to demonstrate their need for firearms, and imposing a 28-day waiting period. It banned the sale and import of all semi-automatic and automatic weapons and rifles, and called for a massive mandatory buy-back program. Nearly 700,000 guns were confiscated and destroyed. In the following five years, suicides were down more than 50%, and homicides down more than 42%. Over the ensuing 26 years, Australia has had one mass shooting, which is defined as one where at least four people are shot, either injured or killed. America has had more than 300 mass shootings in 2022 alone, and that was just through July.
In 2020, Christiane Amanpour interviewed Australian Prime Minister Ardern, who said she was bewildered by the U.S.’ reluctance to pass gun-control laws. Australia had one massacre and changed its laws. New Zealand did the same.
In 2020, a mass murderer dressed as a Royal Canadian Mountie and driving a “mocked up” police cruiser, went on a 13 hour rampage in Canada, killing 22 people. He was armed with two semiautomatic rifles and two pistols, smuggled in from the United States. Two weeks later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a ban on 1,500 makes and models of military-style assault weapons, including the AR-15.The ban makes it illegal to shoot, transport, sell, import or bequeath those weapons. Why aren’t we taking similar actions?
In Britain, a massacre in Hungerford, England, in 1987 so shocked the country that Parliament passed the Firearms Act of 1988, outlawing semiautomatic weapons and limiting sales of some types of shotguns. But another mass shooter in 1997 killed 16 children and their teacher, using handguns, and more restrictions were placed on gun ownership. The 1997 Firearms Act restricted ownership of almost all handguns and collected tens of thousands of guns, which were bought back by the government.
American University history professor Allan Lichtman, the correct predictor of presidential elections since 1984, has written a new book, “Repeal the Second Amendment: The Case for a Safer America.” Lichtman says more than 100 Americans die every day from gunshot wounds. He advocates repeal of the 2nd Amendment as the only solution, because it is so often misinterpreted. The founders never said everyone could have a gun. It specifically limited gun ownership to the citizen militia, and we no longer have a citizen militia.
We must pass sane gun laws to protect ourselves. Who is next? Is it you?