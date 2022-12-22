Isaiah prophesied the coming of Jesus, and we read in Chapter 11, Verse 6, “The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them.” The exact comparisons continue through Verse 9.

As I reflect on Christmas, I think about the birth of the Prince of Peace and the peace of God’s creatures and humanity. We are reminded of these multiple times throughout the scriptures as we plan for the second coming of Christ. I believe that God reminds us of this prophecy every Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as we celebrate the birth of Christ.