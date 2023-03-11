I wish Donald Trump were not running for president next year.
That does not mean I wouldn’t vote for him.
My election behavior has taken a depressing turn over the last couple decades. Primaries come along in March in North Carolina, and I study the roster of candidates for the “best” ones in either party, since I am registered unaffiliated.
In 2016 I chose former Ohio Gov. John Kasich in the Republican primary. He seemed like a tough, practical, experienced politician ready for the big leagues. A dear independent friend of more than 40 years also chose Kasich from a crowded field.
Eight months and more than 30 state primaries later, Kasich did not make the cut. It was Donald Trump versus Hillary Clinton on the November ballot.
I recoiled at Clinton’s platform of tax, regulate and redistribute. That is when strategy overwhelmed idealism. I voted against Clinton by pulling the lever for Trump. My friend did the same, except he voted against Trump and for Clinton. Voting “against” one of the candidates is more common than pollsters can gauge, I suspect.
I did the same thing in 2020 to prevent Joe Biden from ascending to the White House. My friend probably would have voted twice to prevent Trump from having a second term.
Next year’s presidential campaign is underway. It reminds me of 2016. A bevy of interesting candidates on the Republican side percolate from the U.S. Senate, the Congress, governor’s offices and the public service sector. There is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, perhaps fellow Palmetto State Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. And Donald Trump.
On the Democrat side? Joe Biden. Again? More than half of registered Democrats don’t want him to run. But no one has stepped forward to challenge him except Marianne Williamson.
I’ll vote against Biden. He was sold two years ago as a likable, moderate alternative to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, or Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. But Biden is Warren-Sanders.
Biden is a big-government liberal. He has resurrected the Warren-Sanders wealth tax on multi-millionaires. He demands that oil companies produce more while threatening to drive them out of business in a decade. If you saw his State of the Union speech, you heard a man who wants to insert the federal government into every facet of your life. He even wants the feds to assure that you can get tickets to Taylor Swift concerts.
Several acquaintances have told me they “like Trump’s policies, but not the man.” Maybe there would be no Trump policies without someone as unconventional as Trump.
He was widely mocked as undiplomatic for telling European leaders they should not be so dependent on Russian gas and that they needed to spend more for their own defense. He was right, as we learned a year ago when Russia invaded Ukraine.
He cut tax rates in 2017, creating a torrent of new tax revenue for the U.S. Treasury. Corporate tax collections were up 75 percent and individuals sent more tax revenue to Washington, D.C. than under any previous administration, including every Democratic one. You probably wouldn’t know this if you listened to mainstream media. Check the IRS site, if you don’t believe me.
Illegal border crossings have surged to more than 2.7 million annually under the Biden administration, 351 percent more than in Trump’s final year in office.
While Trump got 11 million more votes in 2020 than he did in 2016, it was not enough to overcome the anti-Trump vote. He probably will not succeed in 2024, but maybe that is OK.
Divided government has much to recommend it. A Republican House and Senate could stymie a Biden, Kamala Harris, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sanders, Warren, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, or California U.S. Rep Ro Kahanna presidency.
Two to four years with no new taxes or regulations would be a welcome relief.
Doug Gardner votes early from Weeksville.