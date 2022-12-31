“Avatar: the Way of Water’’ is currently playing in movie theaters. But some activists have taken issue with white actors “playing” the blue-skinned aliens.
I put the word “playing” in quotation marks because the movie is mostly animated using CGI (computer generated imagery), so the actual images of actors only appear in two scenes. But activists claim the fictional blue-skinned aliens are “people of color” who should not be portrayed by white actors.
And they claim the movie plot is cultural appropriation because supposedly the aliens are based on Native Americans. But the movie’s villain is a corporation which more closely resembles the British East India Company than the Pilgrims. One might expect activists to embrace the movie’s message about the evils of colonization and the resulting environmental damage, but instead they are calling for a boycott of the film because the cast is not racially diverse enough to suit them.
In the first place, extraterrestrials can’t be “people of color” because they aren’t people, which Merriam-Webster defines as human beings. It’s like complaining that white voice actors shouldn’t say the words for the Smurfs because the cartoon characters have blue skin. So the manufactured outrage at white actors portraying imaginary blue-skinned aliens is total poppycock.
Members of the Fugate family actually had blue skin so they were really “people of color.” The family lived in the mountains of Kentucky in the 19th century, and they carried a genetic defect which made their skin appear blue because they lacked an enzyme that helps red blood cells absorb oxygen. Look at the veins in your wrists and imagine your whole body covered by that blue color. But there is only one living descendent of the family who has inherited the condition, so there aren’t any Fugate actors with blue skin available to be cast in the movie.
And taking too much colloidal silver can permanently color one’s skin blue. Colloidal silver was once used to treat nervous disorders, and even today, products containing it are still being sold as remedies for many different ailments.
In 2008, a man with blue skin from using colloidal silver cream to treat a skin condition created a sensation on the “Oprah” and “Today” shows. But victims of colloidal silver overdoses are rare, so again there are not enough blue-skin people to play the roles.
As for the plot being cultural appropriation of Native Americans, the story more closely resembles the conquest of Britain by the Romans. But they never conquered Scotland due to ferocious resistance from Celtic warriors whom the Romans called “Picts.”
The name comes from the Latin word “Picti” which means “the painted ones” because the warriors would paint their bodies blue with sap from the flowering woad plant. Supposedly, the woad sap caused psychedelic effects which made the warriors extremely aggressive in battle. But the inhabitants of Scotland can hardly be characterized as people of color.
Some people build their entire identity around protesting one thing or another. They are called activists. Most normal people politely ignore them, but the only way to stop their insistent caterwauling is for everyone to point and laugh at their silly pretensions. Then perhaps they would stop and think before raising a ruckus about some fabricated grievance, like complaining that someone didn’t use their silly made-up pronouns.
There are enough real problems in this world which truly need attention without making up something to be upset about. So treat such outlandish complaints with the derision they so richly deserve, and defy the boycott by spending three enjoyable hours watching the Avatar movie.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.