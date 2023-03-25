It’s time to file income tax returns for 2022, so it’s a good time to think about taxes for the current year. And the Inflation Reduction Act provided funding for 87,000 additional IRS employees, so people should brace for the possibility of more tax audits. The important thing is to carefully document income and deductions.

The American Rescue Plan of 2021 reduced the threshold for payment services to report total financial transactions from $20,000 to $600. Originally this change was supposed to go into effect in 2022, but it was delayed until 2023 because it had created confusion. This rule affects people who use payment apps like Paypal, Zelle, or Venmo.