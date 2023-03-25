...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
It’s time to file income tax returns for 2022, so it’s a good time to think about taxes for the current year. And the Inflation Reduction Act provided funding for 87,000 additional IRS employees, so people should brace for the possibility of more tax audits. The important thing is to carefully document income and deductions.
The American Rescue Plan of 2021 reduced the threshold for payment services to report total financial transactions from $20,000 to $600. Originally this change was supposed to go into effect in 2022, but it was delayed until 2023 because it had created confusion. This rule affects people who use payment apps like Paypal, Zelle, or Venmo.
During the pandemic, side hustles exploded as people were laid off or stuck at home. Some people sold used items that they had around the house, and others offered services for a fee. For example, I edited books for self-published authors and used Paypal to accept payments. Other people set up online stores on Facebook, Etsy, or other websites.
But payment apps did not report transactions to the IRS unless the total exceeded $20,000, so many taxpayers “forgot” to report the income. (I reported my editing business income.) Now payment apps must report to the IRS all accounts with over $600 in total receipts.
Many payment apps include a menu for the payer to indicate the reason for a payment. This didn’t matter much in the past, but now payments for personal reasons should be carefully noted.
For example, a friend might use Zelle to reimburse you for their part of a restaurant check. If they don’t click a box indicating it was a personal payment, the IRS will assume it’s a business transaction. And just in case, you should keep a list of personal payments that you received over the year.
Financial institutions increasingly distribute 1099s electronically instead of mailing paper copies to account holders. Around the end of January, be alert for electronic messages regarding 1099s. Even banks are providing 1099 annual interest income totals on January statements.
Carefully document business expenses, such as packaging, shipping, and fees charged by online payment services. Either print off the invoices and put them in a large envelope to give to your income tax return preparer, or create a computer folder to save copies of the invoices.
Many people have side jobs like DoorDash or Uber, which have always provided 1099s listing the total payments made to drivers, which are also reported to the IRS. Car costs are the most significant expense of working for a delivery service, so it’s critical to maintain a contemporaneous mileage record. Taxpayers cannot just estimate the mileage or use a percentage of total miles driven. There are several excellent mileage tracker apps that make it easy to keep up with business miles driven.
But employees cannot deduct mileage expenses because the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Acts eliminated the itemized deduction for unreimbursed business expenses. On the other hand, self-employed taxpayers can deduct business mileage on Schedule C, but commuting expenses to one’s place of business is not deductible. For example, a builder cannot deduct the costs of driving from home to their first worksite. But they can deduct the cost of driving from the worksite to the bank or to pick up supplies.
If you accept business payments online, it’s very important to document costs because the IRS will be notified if you collect more than $600 through a payment app. And documenting costs, especially business mileage, will reduce taxes. A little work today will save tax dollars next year.
Michael Worthington is a retired certified public accountant who lives in Pasquotank County.