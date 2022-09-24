Many English expressions are derived from the Bible, such as “wolves in sheep’s clothing” from the Sermon on the Mount. The Bible became the source for many English language figures of speech because in the 18th and 19th centuries, it was the only book in many working-class homes. And even today, the Bible is the bestselling book of all time.

In his book “Begat,” David Crystal explores the contributions of the Bible to modern English. He identifies 257 English figures of speech which come from the Bible, and says that there may be even more that were inspired by scriptures.