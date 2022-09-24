Many English expressions are derived from the Bible, such as “wolves in sheep’s clothing” from the Sermon on the Mount. The Bible became the source for many English language figures of speech because in the 18th and 19th centuries, it was the only book in many working-class homes. And even today, the Bible is the bestselling book of all time.
In his book “Begat,” David Crystal explores the contributions of the Bible to modern English. He identifies 257 English figures of speech which come from the Bible, and says that there may be even more that were inspired by scriptures.
For example, in “The Merchant of Venice” Shakespeare was inspired by Matthew 4:6 to write, “the devil can quote scripture.” This expression came to mind when reading an article about California Gov. Gavin Newsom regarding pro-abortion billboards he placed in Mississippi and Oklahoma that included a quote from Mark 12:31: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
Newsom is trying to raise his national profile to position himself to run for president. But there is nothing more perverse than quoting the Bible to justify evil. The idea that the Bible supports abortion is so ridiculous that it’s obviously meant to mock Christians.
But he is not the only sacrilegious politician. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has touted her claim to be a devout Catholic, and in the next breath, expressed support for abortion with no restrictions. The archbishop of her hometown of San Francisco has barred her from receiving communion because of her stance on abortion. And President Joe Biden professes to be a practicing Catholic, but he also supports unlimited abortion rights in defiance of official Catholic doctrine.
Most Americans believe abortions should be safe, legal and rare. Gallup polling in June found that 67% of respondents supported abortion in the first trimester, but 55% opposed abortion in the second trimester. And 71% thought that abortion should not be legal in the third trimester.
Current North Carolina law permits abortions through the 20th week of pregnancy, which is supported by a majority so there is no reason for abortion to be a campaign issue in this state. But radical leftists continue to push for the right to abortion up to the due date.
In the race for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Democrat Cherie Beasley has criticized GOP Congressman Ted Budd for supporting a 15-week limit on abortions with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. She claims that Budd’s position is out of step with voters, even though a majority supports limiting abortions to the first trimester, which is only 12 weeks.
Don Davis is the Democratic candidate for Congress in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. While in the North Carolina Senate, he was one of only two Democrats to vote for “born alive” legislation which would have made it a felony to deny life-saving treatment to a baby born alive during a late-term abortion. He was roundly criticized during the Democratic Party primary for not being an absolutist on abortion rights.
Now Davis supports Congress codifying Roe v. Wade into federal law. In contrast, his Republican opponent, Sandy Smith, believes life begins at conception.
Some cynical politicians use religion to justify their support for abortion. They are “wolves in sheep’s clothing” who should be resoundingly rejected at the ballot box.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.