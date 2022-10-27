...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Column: Biden, Dems have improved lives without chaos
President Biden and the Democratic leadership of the House and Senate have accomplished a great deal for the American public in the past two years, without the ongoing chaos of the previous four years. To pass major pieces of legislation in our evenly-divided Congress is no small feat, but the Democrats have accomplished just that. A strong economy has given us the lowest unemployment rate in 40 years, and the federal deficit has been cut in half.
Democrats passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act, which lowers prescription drug costs, takes action against climate change, makes major adjustments to our tax laws to make the rich pay their fair share, and reduces the deficit. The effects of the combined actions will reduce inflation as well.
The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is the biggest public works bill since 1956, when President Eisenhower created the interstate highway system. It’s the largest-ever investment in clean drinking water, the largest-ever investment in public transit, the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak, and the largest investment in clean energy in our history.
Undoing some of the worst rules in the fight against climate change, President Biden signed laws restricting climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas drilling — carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide — and put limits on interest charged by payday lenders.
The American Rescue Plan gave more than 160 million Americans economic impact payments to help them get through the pandemic, when many were unable to work. It kept many families in their homes, and off bread lines. It provided tens of billions of dollars to support vaccination and testing for COVID-19, ending the pandemic.
A major postal reform bill was passed to address the problems with mail delivery and costs through the post office in recent years. Trump’s appointee as U.S. postmaster nearly destroyed it.
Democrats also passed the CHIPS and Science Act, an historic investment in America’s future, boosting American competitiveness in the global economy. The act provides for investing in scientific research and semiconductor manufacturing to replace China as our primary source for semiconductors.
A government funding package was passed which included reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. President Biden signed a bipartisan bill that ends forced arbitration in workplace sexual assault and harassment cases, allowing survivors to file lawsuits against perpetrators.
Critical emergency aid to the people of Ukraine was passed immediately when Russia attacked Ukraine. Senate Democrats passed, and President Biden signed, legislation to provide more than $50 billion in support for Ukraine. Biden and the Democratic Congress suspended trade with Russia and approved NATO membership for Finland and Sweden, strengthening ties with the European Union. Ukraine applied for membership on Sept. 30 of this year.
Fighting back against hate crimes, the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching bill was passed, which makes lynching a federal hate crime. The COVID-19 Hate Crimes law will allow us to better deal with anti-Asian hate crimes. The Forced Labor Prevention act bans the sale of goods made by Uyghur slave labor and takes a stand against genocide of the Uyghur people of China.
The first Black woman was confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and she is already establishing herself as a major force for applying the U.S. Constitution. President Biden has also confirmed 75 U.S. district and circuit court judges.
Democrats passed the first gun safety legislation in 30 years, including incentives for red-flag laws, closing the “boyfriend loophole” that allowed guns to get in the hands of those not legally allowed to have them, and establishing gun trafficking as a criminal offense. It’s not all we need, but it’s a good start.
They passed legislation to provide aid to our veterans who are suffering from the effects of toxic burn pits, providing the care they need for injuries sustained serving their country in the wars in the Middle East since 2000.
President Biden signed legislation to protect American children from hunger. The Access to Baby Formula Act expands the availability of baby formula, and the Keep Kids Fed Act extended funding to provide healthy meals for needy children over the summer, when they no longer get free school lunch.
According to the Brookings Institute, the Biden administration made history with a diverse set of confirmed appointees, including the first Native American Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, the first woman Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, and the first Black Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.
President Biden and the Democrats have made every American’s life better, without chaos, in just two years. Imagine what we will see in the next two.