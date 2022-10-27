President Biden and the Democratic leadership of the House and Senate have accomplished a great deal for the American public in the past two years, without the ongoing chaos of the previous four years. To pass major pieces of legislation in our evenly-divided Congress is no small feat, but the Democrats have accomplished just that. A strong economy has given us the lowest unemployment rate in 40 years, and the federal deficit has been cut in half.

Democrats passed the historic Inflation Reduction Act, which lowers prescription drug costs, takes action against climate change, makes major adjustments to our tax laws to make the rich pay their fair share, and reduces the deficit. The effects of the combined actions will reduce inflation as well.