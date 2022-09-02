One of the most significant laws in our history, the Inflation Reduction Act, makes real investments in our people and our world. We are suffering disastrous fires and floods in the west. Heat-caused fires in Europe have burned 1.6 million acres of land. Europeans are wondering what they are going to do for firewood this winter. These are real issues affecting real people, and President Joe Biden has stepped up, taking real action against climate change.

The IRA raises taxes on big corporations and the rich, which is necessary. Lowering the cost of drugs is critical. We pay the highest cost for drugs in the developed world. For instance, insulin that costs $10 in other countries, costs $100 here.