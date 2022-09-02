One of the most significant laws in our history, the Inflation Reduction Act, makes real investments in our people and our world. We are suffering disastrous fires and floods in the west. Heat-caused fires in Europe have burned 1.6 million acres of land. Europeans are wondering what they are going to do for firewood this winter. These are real issues affecting real people, and President Joe Biden has stepped up, taking real action against climate change.
The IRA raises taxes on big corporations and the rich, which is necessary. Lowering the cost of drugs is critical. We pay the highest cost for drugs in the developed world. For instance, insulin that costs $10 in other countries, costs $100 here.
Why? Because pharmaceutical manufacturers can, with the help of their lobbyists and GOP cronies, keep prices high. Big pharma, supporting the GOP, has managed to keep the cost of insulin unjustifiably high. The House passed a $35 cap, but Senate Republicans derailed it.
Lilly pharmaceuticals has stepped into the breach, and is offering to sell insulin for $35 a month, no matter how many vials are needed. That speaks very well for Lilly, and their action may require the others to follow, thanks to a competitive marketplace.
The IRA built on other victories. The $1.2 billion infrastructure package will rebuild bridges and roads, airports, public transport and national broadband internet. The $900 billion COVID Relief Act provides vaccines and treatment to aid Americans suffering from coronavirus infections. It provides $120 billion for K-12 education, and raises funds by 15% for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides food assistance to families struggling with food insecurity. President Biden’s actions have lowered childhood poverty by 50%.
Biden has appointed 41 federal judges and one Supreme Court justice —Ketanji Brown Jackson. He reduced unemployment from 6.3% under the previous administration, to 3.9%, while increasing wages 2.4% and disposable income by 3%. He achieved record enrollment in the Affordable Care Act. He helped American families stay in their homes with the American Rescue Plan. And he has brought America out of isolation. The world is applauding us again.
Biden has led support for Ukraine and expanded NATO. Al-Qaida leader Ayman Zawahiri, who bore responsibility for 9/11, was killed with Biden’s approval. He signed an executive order protecting reproductive rights. He promoted and signed the PACT Act, to improve medical treatment of veterans, including those disabled by burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan. He fostered and signed the CHIPS Act, bringing the semiconductor industry to America and taking us out of dependency on China.
Biden also raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour for federal workers and those who work for federal contractors. He authorized the Violence Against Women Act. Job creation under Biden has been the highest ever in U.S. history — he brought 6 million new jobs to American manufacturing with his Buy American plan. He cut the child poverty rate in half. He gave us a bipartisan gun law — the first in many years, requiring extended background checks for gun sales. And gas prices are plummeting.
And he did it all with unwavering conviction, commitment and patience.
But we are not done rebuilding our democracy after four years of destruction. The right to choose — to bear children when we want, the right to personal autonomy, the right to vote, the right to worship as we choose — these are all on the ballot in upcoming election. Social Security is on the ballot. Safety from gun violence is on the ballot. This year could not be more important for our country as we try to remove ourselves from the insanity of the GOP regime.
The defeated and failed former president, Donald Trump, and his extreme MAGA Republicans tried to remove some of those rights. They chose violence, hate and division to enforce their rule. They want to move us back 50 years to a time some people romanticize as ideal.
But, was it really? The Cold War and bomb shelters in the backyard. Racism rampant and unaddressed. National paranoia. McCarthyism. People were afraid of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and the atomic bomb. Sen. Joe McCarthy, R-Wis., proclaimed that communist spies were everywhere and that he was America’s only salvation. Until he was revealed as a fraud. Sound familiar?
Labor unions became a target for “red hunters” suspicious of communism. Books deemed suspect were removed from libraries — including Robin Hood, because it was decided that robbing the rich to give to the poor was communism. And how have things changed? A Texas school district has removed 41 books from its library — including the Bible and “The Diary of Anne Frank.” The Taliban and religious fanatics in the Middle East do the same thing — burn books they don’t like. Have we become no better than they?
We have Qanon crazies, convinced that JFK and/or JFK Jr., are coming back to rally in Dallas. And MAGA fanatics who promulgate fantasies to protect their Dear Leader from the consequences of his actions, no matter how serious they are and how detrimental to our democracy. This fevered group of Neo Republicans has devolved into cult-like devotion to a monstrously unprincipled man of greed and blind ambition who cares nothing about democracy.
The Supreme Court has ruled that private and religious schools are entitled to public monies, but seats in them are limited. Applications to charter schools far exceed the number of available seats. In the South Bronx, New York, 25,000 students applied for 9,000 seats. The situation is dire: Only 2% of Bronx public school students qualified for college.
If we want to raise intellectually accomplished leaders of tomorrow, we must fund their education today.