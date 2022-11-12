The big winners of the midterm elections were independent voters. The election demonstrated the power of voters who split their ballots to vote for the most qualified candidates regardless of party.

Republicans had expected a “red wave” which turned out to be barely a ripple. With the exception of Florida, the Republican candidates who did win their contests didn’t have coattails to pull other Republican candidates over the finish line. Instead, the mixed outcomes showed that many voters split their ticket to vote for individual candidates rather than vote for a political party.