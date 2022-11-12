...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The big winners of the midterm elections were independent voters. The election demonstrated the power of voters who split their ballots to vote for the most qualified candidates regardless of party.
Republicans had expected a “red wave” which turned out to be barely a ripple. With the exception of Florida, the Republican candidates who did win their contests didn’t have coattails to pull other Republican candidates over the finish line. Instead, the mixed outcomes showed that many voters split their ticket to vote for individual candidates rather than vote for a political party.
For example, Republican Congressman Ted Budd won the race for the U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina, but Democratic state senator Don Davis won in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District and fellow Democrat Deborah Ross won in the 2nd Congressional District. Obviously, many voters split their votes between the two major political parties.
The Republican Party lost the midterm election because many fewer Republicans were elected than were expected. They had thought more Republicans would be elected to Congress due to the historically low job approval ratings of President Biden, but Congress has an even lower approval rating.
And several far-right Republican candidates fought bruising primary battles with more moderate candidates, which hurt the chances in the general election of whichever Republican prevailed in the primary. What happened to Ronald Reagan’s Eleventh Commandment: “Thou shalt not speak ill of any fellow Republican”?
Former President Donald Trump won some races and lost some. He endorsed several big losers, including Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, Doug Mastriano and Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. But he also endorsed some high-profile candidates who won, including J.D. Vance in Ohio and Budd in North Carolina.
The Democratic Party also lost the midterm election. First, they lost seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they will lose control of the House. And the Republicans managed to flip several seats which were held by moderate Democrats, especially in New York state. For example, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney lost his election, even though he was the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
But progressive House members won re-election in their safe Democratic districts, including all of the “squad” members. With the loss of moderates, the Democratic Party became more radical and out of step with independent voters, who tend to be in the political center.
Neither major political party can win an election without independents. According to polling by Gallup, 31% of American voters identify as Democrats, 25% as Republicans, and 41% as independents. Extreme candidates, either to the right or the left, stand little chance of winning because they do not appeal to independents, who are mostly middle-of-the-road politically.
Everyday people won the midterm election by sending just enough Republicans to Congress to create divided government and block radical progressive policies which are destroying this country. The Republicans will slow reckless spending and the war on fossil fuels, which are the major causes of the highest inflation rate since the Carter presidency in 1981. But voters didn’t give Republicans a large enough majority to create the “drama” of endless investigations or yet another impeachment of a president.
Join the winning team by becoming an independent voter. Contact your county board of elections and change your party affiliation to “unaffiliated.” Then cultivate an independent frame of mind by evaluating candidates based on their qualifications rather than the letter after their name. Our country would be a better place if more people become independent voters because that would moderate government policies.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Weeksville.