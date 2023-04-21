“We’re not a democracy,” Lauren Boebert said on the Charlie Kirk show, responding to American Federation of Teachers Pesident Randi Weingarten’s proposal that America enact gun laws similar to those of Australia and New Zealand.

And looking at events in Tennessee last week as the state House expelled two Black Democratic representatives and stripped a white Democrat of committee assignments for protesting the state’s gun laws on the House floor, following the mass shooting at a Nashville school that left six people dead, it leaves us wondering if she’s right.