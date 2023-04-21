“We’re not a democracy,” Lauren Boebert said on the Charlie Kirk show, responding to American Federation of Teachers Pesident Randi Weingarten’s proposal that America enact gun laws similar to those of Australia and New Zealand.
And looking at events in Tennessee last week as the state House expelled two Black Democratic representatives and stripped a white Democrat of committee assignments for protesting the state’s gun laws on the House floor, following the mass shooting at a Nashville school that left six people dead, it leaves us wondering if she’s right.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, state legislatures have taken over ruling on culture issues, and they have become increasingly conservative regarding guns, pro-life issues and transgender care. Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill that would make gender-affirming health care to minors a felony, and legislation that would make it illegal for an adult to help a minor seek an abortion.
In Florida, the state Senate passed legislation that would ban most abortions after six weeks, by which time most women don’t yet know they are pregnant, effectively denying abortion to a woman who might need one. In Kansas, the state legislature overturned Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports, and is also moving forward with legislation that would permit parents to bar their children from learning about LGBTQ issues in school. In Indiana, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed legislation that bans gender-affirming care for minors.
In Texas, a Trump-appointed federal judge voided the 20-year FDA approval of the abortion pill, mifepristone. Legal writer Elie Mystal called the decision “risible and dumb.” The court’s reasoning was that the safety of the drug had not been established, and that women who get abortions might feel shame and regret and sue the government as a result. There is no medical evidence that mifepristone is harmful to users, either emotionally or physically. In fact, says the FDA, the drug is safer than penicillin or Viagra.
Disallowing abortion, no matter the circumstances, is an infringement of a woman’s inalienable right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Anything interfering with those inalienable rights is, therefore, unsupported by our Constitution. Our democracy is being threatened by Republican attempts to control women’s bodies.
Now there’s a thought: Since male reproductive organs are responsible for pregnancy, why not control male bodies to prevent abortions? Let them go to jail with these new state laws.
When citizens believe themselves harshly or unfairly treated, they rise up to complain — at the ballot box, in our country. We suffered “political unwisdom,” to use the words of John Maynard Keynes, during the Trump presidency, and we are now seeing the undemocratic unwisdom of the Republican Party in the decisions of Republican legislatures across the country. They are running rough-shod over the basic rights of women.
A woman’s right to life and her pursuit of happiness must be part of the abortion equation. The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe was based on the premise that the Constitution does not specify a right to abortion. But that’s the wrong question. The right question is: does the Constitution disallow abortion? And the answer is: no, the Constitution does not speak to the issue of abortion. Therefore, it does not forbid abortion.
But the Catholic Church does, and six of our current Supreme Court Justices are Catholic. Out of 115 Supreme Court Justices in the history of our country, only 15 have been Catholic, and six are currently on the court. The three justices nominated by Donald Trump are Catholic, and their Catholic roots sometimes show in their decisions.
The overturning of Roe v. Wade is one glaring example. All three of Trump’s nominees were questioned about their stance on Roe when they were undergoing confirmation and every one of them testified that they considered the court’s previous decision to be settled law. After they were confirmed, however, they voted to overturn that settled law. They clearly lied in their Senate testimony. They should be impeached.
Justice Clarence Thomas, who has consistently voted to support ultra-conservative views, has recently come under fire for accepting millions of dollars in lavish travel from Harlan Crow, an ultra-conservative billionaire Republican donor, and failing to report those trips. ProPublica reports that Crow has gotten much more from Trump and Thomas than he has given in gifts, with favorable treatment in tax laws and conservative issues.
The court currently has the lowest rating in the history of our country, and much of the reason is the influence of Republican benefactors. No Thurgood Marshall, Thomas has come under fire for decisions that have no basis in our Constitution.
Consider this: human embryos can be frozen without harm, but not babies. We must decide at what point an embryo becomes a baby.