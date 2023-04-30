My neighbor just purchased an electric bike with a little trailer to haul stuff like groceries. It’s easier than pedaling, and much faster too. E-bikes cost much less than a car, and there are three-wheel e-bikes for older riders.

All kinds of bikes will become more popular as internal combustion engine, or ICE, cars are phased out because the average purchase price of an electric vehicle, EV, is much higher than the average car price today. And the Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed new rules on car exhausts which will make ICE cars too prohibitively expensive for most people. Even if a family can afford an EV, the days of middle class two-car households will pass, and bikes are an alternative when someone else is using the family’s EV.