...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 PM EDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
My neighbor just purchased an electric bike with a little trailer to haul stuff like groceries. It’s easier than pedaling, and much faster too. E-bikes cost much less than a car, and there are three-wheel e-bikes for older riders.
All kinds of bikes will become more popular as internal combustion engine, or ICE, cars are phased out because the average purchase price of an electric vehicle, EV, is much higher than the average car price today. And the Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed new rules on car exhausts which will make ICE cars too prohibitively expensive for most people. Even if a family can afford an EV, the days of middle class two-car households will pass, and bikes are an alternative when someone else is using the family’s EV.
Electric scooters with seats are another option, but they are larger than e-bikes so it’s more difficult to bring them inside for security. Seated e-scooters are legally classified as mopeds, so operators do not need a driver’s license but they must be at least 16 years old and have to wear a motorcycle helmet. Mopeds must be registered ($25.50 annually) and insured, but these expenses are a tiny fraction of what it costs for a car.
The third leading cause of fires in New York City is recharging lithium-ion batteries for e-bikes and other mobility devices, so recharge them outside. Lithium batteries burn with an intense fire, so the only thing a fire department can do when an EV catches fire is hose it down with thousands of gallons of water to cool the inferno.
Bikes will help people become more fit, and will reduce congestion in city centers. Backpacks will replace bags and briefcases, and rainsuits will become fashionable. But bike riders will have to be especially vigilant in traffic because EVs are quieter than ICE cars. And EVs are significantly heavier than comparable ICE cars due to the weight of batteries, so EVs need longer distances to stop.
Heavier EVs will cause more wear on roads, necessitating more frequent repairs. And highway costs will have to be funded differently since gas taxes are the main source of revenue for the N.C. Department of Transportation. Currently EV owners pay an additional annual registration fee of $140, but that is only about half of what a typical driver pays in gas taxes. Already some sales tax revenue has been diverted to NCDOT to make up for the shortfall in gas taxes.
EV cars have heaters and air conditioning, but using them substantially reduces the range between recharging so people will have to roll down windows in the summer and wear warmer clothing in the winter. And low temperatures adversely affect battery performance, so in the winter, EVs will have to be recharged more often, and it will take longer to reach a full charge.
Recharging EVs using household electricity is about half the cost of using public charging stations, but renters will not be able to install residential EV chargers. And since renters won’t be able to plug their EVs into a home charger overnight, once a week they will be forced to spend half an hour or more hanging around a charging station just for everyday commuting.
We are entering a “brave new world” as America transitions to clean energy, so people will have to accept higher costs and more inconveniences. But if China and India don’t reduce their CO2 emissions, too, it will all be for naught. The alternative is to vote for sensible politicians who support practical clean energy like nuclear power, natural gas, and biofuels.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.