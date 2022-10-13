Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley faced each other on Friday, Oct. 7th in the first and only debate of the campaign to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate. C-SPAN has posted online an hour-long video of the North Carolina U.S. Senate debate, which was hosted by Spectrum News.
Beasley’s campaign has focused on abortion access and health care costs. And Budd’s campaign has concentrated on inflation, crime and illegal immigration.
During the debate, both candidates made false claims about their opponent’s position on the hot button issue of abortion.
Beasley accused Budd of supporting abortion restrictions which would prevent medical care for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages, but limitations on abortion do not apply to medical procedures to treat these conditions.
Budd falsely claimed that Beasley supports legalizing abortions right up to the due date, but Beasley has said that she supports the Roe v. Wade framework which permitted bans on late-term abortions.
Regarding the border crisis, Budd said, “I am in support of a wall. It is not the whole solution, but it is part of the solution.” Beasley said that she also supports securing the border. In addition, she supports a pathway to citizenship for “dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. as small children, and granting citizenship to immigrants who serve in the military.
Budd claimed that excessive government spending causes inflation, and he blamed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan for triggering the current spike in prices. Beasley believes Congress should control prices to lower inflation because, according to her, corporations are raking in record profits.
Beasley supports federal laws which would set lower prescription drug prices and prevent supposed price gouging by oil companies — proposals that Budd has voted against in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Beasley supports "Medicare for All" and a public option under the Affordable Care Act. The public option would be a government-run healthcare insurance program open to everyone.
But Budd argued that Medicare for All would bankrupt the Medicare program, which is already facing insolvency. The Medicare trustees currently estimate that the Hospital Insurance Trust Fund will run out of money in 2028.
But Budd waffled when asked if he would vote to repeal Obamacare. He replied noncommittally that he would do what was best for North Carolinians.
Absentee voting for the election is already underway, and early voting begins Thursday. The official election day is Nov. 8th, which is only three weeks away. If you have not been paying close attention to the campaigns because you were busy with everyday life, now is the time to examine the positions of candidates on the issues that most concern you.
Go to ncsbe.gov, click on sample ballot, launch Voter Search, find your record and click on your name to print your sample ballot. You can also find your voting site. Then research the positions of candidates.
The Daily Advance has published several articles about the positions of local candidates, and local or state officials have more effect on everyday life than federal officials. Campaign websites present the official positions of candidates, and campaign flyers are filling mailboxes. Bill Ward, a GOP candidate for the 5th District in the N.C. House, is even running TV ads.
Make plans to vote like your life depends on it, because your financial life does depend on government policies that affect inflation, interest rates, the economy and employment. Every time you see the price on the gas pump or on a cash register tape, it should remind you to vote in this election.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.