Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley faced each other on Friday, Oct. 7th in the first and only debate of the campaign to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate. C-SPAN has posted online an hour-long video of the North Carolina U.S. Senate debate, which was hosted by Spectrum News.

Beasley’s campaign has focused on abortion access and health care costs. And Budd’s campaign has concentrated on inflation, crime and illegal immigration.