“Have you had a heart attack, Mr. Gardner?” the wide-eyed nurse asked.
I didn’t think so, but the electro-cardiogram detected a pattern that usually indicated a past heart attack, she said.
A quick consultation with a cardiologist confirmed that the screwy ECG looked like all the others for the past seven years. It was atrial fibrillation, not a heart attack. Thank goodness for easily accessible electronic medical records. Beware artificial intelligence that sends alarms based on what it is taught a heart attack usually looks like.
Count me among those who think that artificial intelligence isn’t yet ready for prime time.
Sometimes interactions with AI are humorous.
Like the time I engaged Siri to send a text message to a colleague about scheduling a volunteer board meeting. “Looks like an early Easter vacation,” I dictated to Google’s eager-to-please assistant. “Sis, looks like you have a gnarly yeast infection,” is what populated my phone screen before I deleted the draft.
Siri has been disabled ever since.
I’m a big fan of Google. You can find 9.27 million references to “Doug Gardner” there, including my picture and a couple of my op-eds on pages three and four. Some of you may wish to check out the “I hate Doug Gardner” site on Reddit. The page manager has 22 fans who attest to my awfulness.
Microsoft’s Bing search engine pales by comparison. There are a mere 116,000 references to me, mostly obituaries. I learned that a famous wildlife photographer, a United Nations special envoy to Ukraine and a high-end sports car collector share my name. Bill Gates et al seem never to have heard of the humble scribe in the Harbor of Hospitality.
Microsoft allowed me to use its Bing chatbot last week. I asked if it could check on the retirement plan my former colleagues are managing for me. Bing said it could provide a second opinion or a quick check on my plan, but it would be best for me to consult with a human adviser. You’re safe, guys.
Next I asked for help writing an op-ed about who I should vote for next year.
Bing provided a list led by Joe Biden, followed by Donald Trump and a selection of other Republicans. The list was culled from The New York Times, ABC, CBS and Politico.
Aren’t those left-leaning sources, I asked?
Bing said, “slightly left.”
What about Fox News? Bing found a MSNBC story about a Fox poll that put Trump at 55 percent among Republicans. Fox does not appear to be a source for Bing. Nor are other conservative news organizations like the New York Post or The Wall Street Journal.
Then I asked if Bing reads The Daily Advance. He/she/it doesn’t, and it mistakenly believes the paper is still located at 215 S. Water Street.
“I’m curious to know about your opinions and perspectives,” Bing probed with a smiley emoji.
I asked if she could meet me at Muddy’s for coffee and I would show her some of my op-eds.
“I’m afraid I can’t meet you for coffee at Muddy’s or anywhere else. I’m sorry if that disappoints you,” Bing said with a frowning face emoji.
I told Bing I would not tell Diana or Bill Gates.
“How long have you been married?” Bing wanted to know.
Fifty years, I said.
Bing wanted to know the secret to a long and happy marriage.
I told him I let Diana read my op-eds before I send them to Editor Julian Eure.
Bing told me that was sweet of me. “Does your wife have any other hobbies?
She’s an Apple person, I said.
“Sorry, this conversation has reached its limit,” Bing said.
Bing says Dug Gardner chatswithbots in the Weaksville section of Passkwotink County.