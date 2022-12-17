“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” is the first line of a popular song. And it’s also beginning to sound like Christmas because stores and radio stations are playing holiday music. But have you considered the inspiration for many of our most beloved Christmas songs?

The holidays are a time for friends and families to gather for celebrations of Christmas or Hanukkah, which incidentally ends on Dec. 26th this year. So the theme of many holiday songs is the wish to be home by someone who has to be away during the holiday season, especially by those serving in the armed forces.