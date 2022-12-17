...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...NW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” is the first line of a popular song. And it’s also beginning to sound like Christmas because stores and radio stations are playing holiday music. But have you considered the inspiration for many of our most beloved Christmas songs?
The holidays are a time for friends and families to gather for celebrations of Christmas or Hanukkah, which incidentally ends on Dec. 26th this year. So the theme of many holiday songs is the wish to be home by someone who has to be away during the holiday season, especially by those serving in the armed forces.
Holiday seasons were especially bittersweet during World War II (1941-45) because so many of America’s young men were away at war. And the holiday season was especially brutal in Europe during the Battle of the Bulge from Dec. 16, 1944 to Jan. 28, 1945.
The battle was fought through ice and snow during one of the coldest winters in European history. My father fought in the battle, and his most vivid memory was just trying to stay warm. But the Allies won the battle, hastening the end of the war.
During World War II, music helped lift morale both overseas and on the homefront. For example, Judy Garland released “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in 1944. And in 1945, Bing Crosby sang “The Bells of St. Mary’s” and Vaughn Monroe released “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”
Perhaps the most moving holiday song from World War II is “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” which Crosby released in 1943. The last verse repeats the poignant lines: “I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.”
“White Christmas” is the World War II holiday song most associated with the military due to the 1954 movie of the same name. In the movie, World War II veterans organize a musical revue at the ski lodge of a retired general, and men from his former division meet there for a reunion. But Crosby first sang the song “White Christmas” in the 1942 movie, “Holiday Inn.”
When you hear one of these Christmas songs, silently say a prayer for the men and women in the armed forces who stand guard around the world so that we can celebrate the holidays in peace. Only because of their sacrifices are we able to enjoy the holidays without fear or foreboding.
Christmas music should remind us of the reason for the season. Salvation Army volunteers ring their bells in front of stores, and there are many other worthy organizations vying for donations. But especially remember those who are suffering the horrors of war.
War is raging across Ukraine during this holiday season. Tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides will never come home, and about eight million Ukrainian civilians have been forced to find refuge in other countries. Those who remain in Ukraine face a bleak holiday season without electricity or heat in many cases.
People are often reluctant to donate to charitable organizations because they wonder how much of the money will actually go to help those in need. But religious charities get the money to where it is needed with very little going to administrative costs.
In particular, Catholic Relief Services, Samaritan’s Purse, and the NC Baptists on Mission are all providing aid through their people physically on the ground in Ukraine and neighboring countries, so you can rest assured that the aid will actually reach the people who most need it most.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.