From California to Switzerland, this was a great week for circus clowns. Unfortunately for the clowns, most of their entertaining antics were met not with laughter but with derision.

The first circus played in California where legislators proposed to give every Black man, woman and child in the state a tidy sum of $5 million in reparations not just for the slavery endured by their shackled ancestors, but also for being denied fair wages by white employers and affordable rents by San Francisco landlords.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.