We know that many North Carolinians are looking for new career opportunities and a fresh start.
College of The Albemarle is a great place for them to begin their journey.
In just a matter of months, adult learners can acquire the skills, credentials, and degrees they need for a better job, a bigger paycheck, and an even brighter future for themselves and their families.
The vast majority of higher-wage jobs today require more than a high school diploma, but unfortunately less than half of North Carolinians, between the ages 25-44, have the education and training needed to fill these jobs. Meanwhile, employers across the region are frantically looking for the skilled talent needed to fill current jobs.
That is why College of The Albemarle, the John M. Belk Endowment, myFutureNC, and several other state and local partners are working together to launch a special Better Skills. Better Jobs. Better Future. outreach campaign to attract even more adult learners back to college.
The goal is to connect and inform as many adults as possible about the variety of fast, flexible, and affordable education and job training programs that College of The Albemarle has to offer.
College of The Albemarle offers affordable and convenient higher education and career training options for residents of Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties, and beyond. Since opening its doors in 1960, COA has served thousands of people by providing an affordable avenue to earn an associate degree, transfer to a four-year institution, or update or learn new job skills when exploring a new career.
From computer integrated machining and information technology, nursing and allied health, aviation systems technology, and more, COA offers a direct pipeline to many of the region’s top employers.
We are pleased to be partnering together on this important new initiative. We are dedicated to ensuring that 2 million North Carolinians, especially those between the ages of 25-44, have a high-quality credential or a postsecondary degree by the year 2030.
This new campaign includes direct outreach to adults who previously earned some college credits, but left without a degree or certification. It will feature special community events and earned media promotions as well as digital marketing and advertising, and customized materials designed to quickly help more adult learners reconnect and re-enroll.
Please join us in sharing this information with your family members, colleagues, employees, friends, and neighbors.
Remind them that better skills can lead to better jobs —to greater personal and career opportunities — and an even stronger and more economically vibrant North Carolina for all of us.
Visit betterskillsbetterjobs.com/college-of-the-albemarle/ today to quickly connect with College of The Albemarle to explore your potential new career path and discover the opportunity of a lifetime.
Dr. Jack Bagwell is the president of College of The Albemarle. MC Belk Pilon is president and board chair of the John M. Belk Endowment, a private family foundation committed to transforming postsecondary educational opportunities to meet North Carolina’s evolving workforce needs.