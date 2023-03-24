...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
becoming northeast 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From noon today to 2 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, three others, including Credit Suisse Bank, have reported “material weaknesses” in their financial statements, triggering anxiety about problems with the global banking system. Many of us are casting a watchful eye, fearful of a repeat of the 2007-08 financial crisis triggered by the crash of the housing market. The extent is not yet the same, but the cause — deregulation — is.
Under the Bush administration, the regulation of banks became lax. Banks were not holding sufficient cash reserves to ensure solvency. They made sub-prime loans to poorly qualified borrowers and sat back ready to foreclose and sell at higher prices when borrowers defaulted.
It worked for a while, but then the housing market collapsed, and the banks could not cover their investments. By 2007, the collapse of the U.S. banking system triggered a global recession. People lost their jobs and then their homes. The 2008 housing market collapse was the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression of 1929. With careful management, the Obama administration got us through it.
In 2010, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act was passed, requiring tougher supervisory standards over banks. Working with more stringent regulations, the banking industry was calmed and returned to more traditional banking operations.
But in 2018, under the Trump administration, regulatory relief in the form of the Volcker Rule exempted from Dodd-Frank regulations small community banks with capitalization under $50 billion.
Silicon Valley Bank made a lot of risky loans to the tech industry, but it fell under that $50 billion threshold, so it wasn’t subject to the requirements of the higher cash reserves. Now we have a lot of investors who lost a lot of money, some of whom lost $300 million.
Credit Suisse Bank was required by U.S. banking authorities to follow Dodd-Frank standards for its U.S. operations, but it failed to do so, and now the bank is revealing reporting irregularities. After 160 years, Credit Suisse may not make it through this.
How many more banks will follow isn’t known, but we are seeing the result of deregulation in many industries — a major goal of Republicans — and it‘s hurting a lot of people.
The proliferation of rail crashes in the past few years — more than 1,000 in 2021 — was brought to public awareness by the East Palestine, Ohio, crash that caused 11 rail cars containing chemicals to overturn, releasing deadly chemicals into the atmosphere. That’s another industry that was deregulated by the Trump administration.
Two years ago, Texas suffered multiple severe winter storms from Feb. 11 to Feb. 20, and the state’s energy grid failed. Texas is very proud of its independent energy grid, which eludes federal regulation by not cooperating with regional grids. While wholesale electricity transactions made between regional grid operators are regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the national grid system relies on state partners to deliver power through transmission lines.
In 2002, the Texas state utility system recommended that power plants gear up to prepare for freak weather — cold or hot. But the recommendations were not mandatory. Power plant operators complained that the measures would be expensive to implement and they declined to comply. Texas eschews the protections afforded by federal regulation and, unlike most other states, does not share electricity with nearby states. Had Texas been part of a regional network, it might have been able to borrow power from neighboring states. But it wasn’t and the state wasn’t required to winterize, among other severe weather preparations federal regulation would have required.
Initially, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott went on FOX News saying that, actually, renewable energy was to blame. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas blamed the problem on users who plugged in too many heaters at once. The real root of the problem, however, was deregulation. There were no regulations requiring ERCOT to implement the state’s recommendations, including winterizing power sources, to handle higher-than-usual demands for electricity.
Texas’ abhorrence to federal regulation resulted in more than 4 million people going without power, heat, or running water, and, in some cases, food for more than a week, resulting in the deaths of 243 people, many elderly found frozen to death in their beds.