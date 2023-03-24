Since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, three others, including Credit Suisse Bank, have reported “material weaknesses” in their financial statements, triggering anxiety about problems with the global banking system. Many of us are casting a watchful eye, fearful of a repeat of the 2007-08 financial crisis triggered by the crash of the housing market. The extent is not yet the same, but the cause — deregulation — is.

Under the Bush administration, the regulation of banks became lax. Banks were not holding sufficient cash reserves to ensure solvency. They made sub-prime loans to poorly qualified borrowers and sat back ready to foreclose and sell at higher prices when borrowers defaulted.