If you had missed a couple of mortgage payments, would you risk foreclosure by skipping another and buying a swimming pool instead?
That is the position that President Biden and Congress have put us in as a federal debt ceiling limit looms.
Sometime before Labor Day, maybe as early as June 1, deficit spending will breach the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling. The United States will be in technical default, making us an international deadbeat.
What would a default look like?
The Chicago Board of Trade Options Volatility Index, which has tracked the financial effects of COVID fallout three years ago, the financial panic of 2008-09 and previous flirtations with a default, predicts these dire consequences:
• Unemployment above 12 percent, or 11 million jobs lost.
• An economic contraction of 10 percent, costing each American $2,100 a year.
• Inflation over 11 percent.
• A credit downgrade for the U.S. which will permanently raise borrowing costs.
It does not have to happen.
Federal revenues are running at $400 billion monthly. This mighty revenue river derives from income and payroll taxes, corporate taxes, fees and import duties. It is more than sufficient to pay interest on the current and additional debt.
Interest payments on that mountain of IOUs are $395.5 billion annually, about $33 billion monthly, and well within federal cash flows. That is 6.8 percent of the federal budget, according to the Office of Management and Budget.
Like our fictional homeowner above, the federal government could afford to make the mortgage payment. But our homeowner might have to cancel the swimming pool contract, hold off on a summer vacation and curtail dining out.
Uncle Sam could certainly postpone new spending, like Green New Deal projects and student debt forgiveness. In a pinch, the government could temporarily dock Social Security payments, federal worker paychecks and even military pay until a compromise on the debt ceiling is worked out. None of these expenditures are backed by the full faith and credit of the United States, as are our debt obligations.
President Biden, Democrats and their handmaidens in the media are having none of this. They want a “clean” increase in the debt ceiling with no requirement for spending restraint. Get the swimming pool, take a two-week vacation and put it all on the credit card, they might say.
Republicans narrowly approved a debt ceiling increase with corresponding spending restraint last month. Their legislation would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion or extend it through March 31, 2024, whichever comes first.
To get the debt ceiling raised, Democrats would have to agree to limit spending increases to 1 percent per year.
The bill would revert $30 billion in unspent COVID relief money back to the Treasury.
Wholesale student debt relief, already challenged in the courts, would be blocked, for a savings of $460 billion over 10 years.
The repeal of clean energy tax breaks could reduce spending another $570 billion for a decade.
Requiring 15 million Medicaid recipients under 50 without children to seek work would save additional sums.
None of this sounds unreasonable, but it is given no chance of passing the U.S. Senate or being signed by our octogenarian president.
Default does not have to happen.
We can easily make all payments on outstanding debt with Uncle Sam’s cash flow while ironing out an agreement.
It is not even necessary to reduce, much less, to pay off the national debt. The relative size of the accumulated debt pile grows no larger so long as it increases no faster than economic growth. Tax and regulatory policies that promote growth could even allow us to grow out of deficits and pay down some of the debt.
Achieving that would require electing some new members of Congress next November.
Doug Gardner avoids debt in the Weeksville section of Pasquotank County.