...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM TUESDAY TO 5 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Tuesday to 5 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
My birth state may be Louisiana, but my state of choice is North Carolina. This is where my husband and I first started our lives together; where we led our first church in Rockfish; where both of my beautiful daughters were born. This state has always been full of compassionate people and unparalleled scenic beauty. A place of fresh starts.
We left for a while to serve in missions overseas, but we found ourselves missing North Carolina. A decade and a half later, we came back. This time, my husband became a chaplain and served patients in Winston-Salem. And, although we left one last time for Tennessee, we couldn’t stay away long. North Carolina just kept calling us back. We fully acknowledge we’re Tar Heels now, and are proud to spend the rest of our lives here alongside the loving and compassionate people of this state.
It’s that word, compassion, that I can’t get out of my head. It’s who we are, what we extend to others and what we receive in return. It’s what sets us apart.
That’s why I was shocked to read that our state’s governor will soon veto a bill that allows abortions up until 12 weeks. Most of us in North Carolina agree that 12 weeks is a reasonable amount of time. Twelve weeks allows months for a woman to get an abortion. And it also recognizes the humanity of the child in the womb.
At 12 weeks, babies have a beating heart, all their organs, full facial features – they’re even sucking their thumbs. This law is something that both pro-choice and pro-life North Carolinians are supporting, so why can’t Gov. Cooper?
Gov. Cooper knows that most of us are in favor of this bill. He’s a politician and I know he reads polls. So why is he trying to stop this?
In my view, it’s because Gov. Cooper lacks the compassion that this state is known for. Why else would he be trying to thwart the will of the people? Why else would he coerce and try to pick off four Republicans in our state, forcing them to side with him? Right now, he’s organizing rallies in their districts to try and coerce them to go against the will of the people. That’s not compassion, that’s oppression.
And more disturbingly, Gov. Cooper may get some things right but when it comes to abortion, he is dead wrong. His beliefs are so extreme. When the governor was presented with a bill to save babies that survived abortions he vetoed it, allowing the child to be killed outside of the womb. A child who fought to survive, now subjected to a second termination outside of the womb. There is a word for that, and it goes beyond abortion — infanticide.
Almost entirely, Americans do not support that. In fact, you have to look far and wide to find countries that do support that. But there is one country that comes to mind. Gov. Cooper’s stance on abortion aligns with the abortion policies of North Korea. A country whose government is well-known for circumventing the will of its people. Full of coercion, void of compassion.
That is why I’m asking all of you, my courageous North Carolinian neighbors, to send a strong message to Gov. Cooper. Let’s remind him that this is North Carolina, not North Korea. We don’t coerce lawmakers against the will of the people, and we reject late-term abortions and infanticide. Remind him in North Carolina, we’re more than capable of extending compassion to both mom and child.
Pamela Osment is a proud wife, mother and grandmother who works as a freelance writer in Elizabeth City.