The Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, “blanketed the town with a toxic brew of vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals used to produce phosgene gas, fouling the air and polluting waterways,” says Matthew Cunningham-Cook, writing for The Lever. Norfolk Southern was transporting extremely toxic chemicals in trains using Civil War-era rail technology.
Phosgene gas was used as a chemical weapon in World War I. It is now used in the production of insecticides and plastics. It is so toxic that it is usually produced by manufacturers in small batches on site to reduce the danger from transporting the chemicals.
This disaster might have been prevented had the railroad industry followed the 2014 proposal by President Obama to require electronically controlled pneumatic braking systems on all trains, and listed chemicals beyond petroleum derivatives as hazardous materials. The Republican Congress in 2014 would not support the new regulations, however.
ECP systems allow train operators to stop trains faster and lower the chance of catastrophic pileups because they stop all wheels at once, rather than one car at a time. That would cost $10 million. Placing heat sensors much closer than are currently required, alerting operators to overheating bearings, would cost $100 million.
That sounds like a lot, but Norfolk Southern revenues last year were $12.7 billion. Without regulation, rail operators are not required to invest in improvements; they prefer to invest in stock buybacks.
Republicans led by Sen. John Thune, R-SD, overturned the 2014 rule. The list of hazardous chemicals which would have required rail transport systems to equip trains with ECP braking systems was limited to petroleum derivatives.
The Biden administration has not yet enacted new regulations that would have required upgrades to all trains, and the rail industry has shown no inclination to be more concerned with train safety than cost.
Regulating is harder and slower than deregulating. Outdated trains using old tracks and 1868 braking technology are called “bomb trains” by railroad workers, who are increasingly reluctant to work on railroads because of poor equipment and a lack of concern for their safety. The National Transportation Safety Board reports there were 1,087 derailments in 2021.
MSNBC reporter Marisa Kabas explained that the rail line is able to transport volatile and toxic chemicals without designating them as hazardous materials because of a loophole in the law that did not name these chemicals.
The NTSB said the East Palestine accident was caused by an overheated wheel bearing that might have been caught earlier if Norfolk Southern had not cut the number of workers inspecting trains. The train might have safely braked if Norfolk Southern had installed an ECP system. But the company has declined to install the equipment and is not required by regulations to do so. Biden must act swiftly to repair this hole in rail regulations.
President Biden has offered “anything you need” to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and the Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Norfolk Southern to clean up the site.
Residents living within or near the town are angry, suffering numerous ailments, including respiratory ills, sore throats, burning eyes and rashes. They are concerned about long-term consequences, including cancer, and they don’t trust officials who tell them it is safe to return to their homes.
Gov. DeWine made a show of drinking a glass of tap water, but residents know that’s a farce, because the chemicals have not yet had time to leach into the city’s water sources.
A second train derailment near Detroit since the catastrophe in East Palestine underscores the danger of railroads failing to make necessary improvements to ensure rail safety.
At least 20 Norfolk Southern trains carrying dangerous chemicals have derailed since 2015, according to federal railroad records. Thousands of gallons of ethanol were released in Chautauqua County, New York, in 2016. In October, 2020, a coal train derailed in Roanoke, Virginia, dumping coal and debris into a stream. Norfolk Southern was fined $27,300 for environmental damage.
That’s not enough to force change, but maybe legal action will. A class-action lawsuit has already been filed by the townspeople of East Palestine, Ohio.
Railroads have adopted a service model known as “precision scheduled railroading,” which is industry code for reducing costs by using fewer workers and longer trains. The East Palestine train was 149-cars long. Thirty-eight cars, 11 filled with toxic chemicals, left the tracks and caught fire.
This particular train had derailed before, but there were no regulations that would have made Norfolk Southern sideline the train or change its operational controls. The company still owes damages for derailments in previous years, and damages to the citizens of East Palestine will surely be in the multi-millions of dollars as costs to health and property are revealed.
ProPublica reports that In October, just months before the East Palestine derailment, Norfolk Southern ordered a train with an overheated bearing to keep moving. The train derailed shortly thereafter. Corporate greed overruled safety.