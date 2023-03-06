The Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, “blanketed the town with a toxic brew of vinyl chloride and other hazardous chemicals used to produce phosgene gas, fouling the air and polluting waterways,” says Matthew Cunningham-Cook, writing for The Lever. Norfolk Southern was transporting extremely toxic chemicals in trains using Civil War-era rail technology.

Phosgene gas was used as a chemical weapon in World War I. It is now used in the production of insecticides and plastics. It is so toxic that it is usually produced by manufacturers in small batches on site to reduce the danger from transporting the chemicals.