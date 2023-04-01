...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Donald G. Davis, a Democrat from Greene County, was elected in 2022 to represent North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. After the 2020 Census, the NC Supreme Court approved a new redistricting map which added Chowan, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties to the 1st District, and removed some suburban areas. The new district is more than 37% rural, and rural areas typically lean Republican, so it’s a more politically competitive district than the former 1st District.
G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat from Wilson, formerly represented the 1st District, but he decided not to run for re-election because he saw the handwriting on the wall when redistricting removed “exurb” areas around the Research Triangle from the district and added some mostly rural counties. The redistricting changed the district from a D+17 to a D+3 district on the Cook Partisan Voting Index, which means that now the district only slightly leans Democratic.
The National Republican Congressional Committee has targeted 37 Democratic seats in the House of Representatives for 2024, including Davis’ seat. And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee included Davis on its list of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents. This means that both committees will pour money into 1st District campaigns in 2024.
Davis is seen as vulnerable because he won the 2022 election with only 52% of the vote. Another reason why Davis could face an uphill struggle for re-election is that the redistricting ruling by the court’s previous Democratic majority is being reconsidered by the court’s new Republican majority. However, the redistricting plan originally approved by the General Assembly for District 1 differed only slightly from the plan ultimately approved by the courts for the 2022 election, so the net effect for the district will probably be minimal.
Davis has made many public appearances since taking office, meeting voters face to face and generating favorable media attention. And he was named the vice ranking member of the House Committee on Agriculture, which is an important position for his largely rural district. He also serves on the Committee on Armed Services, which is important for North Carolina since it hosts several large military bases. However, the only military base in the 1st District is the U.S. Coast Guard Base.
But Davis has opened only one field office, and it’s in Greenville, on the very edge of his district. In contrast, Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, has four field offices, and Butterfield had two. Field offices mostly handle constituent services, helping people navigate complicated federal rules and regulations.
A member of Congress’ Washington, D.C. office provides constituent services by phone or email, but people can physically visit field offices, so they are crucial for providing effective services. Constituent service is the bread-and-butter of House members’ staff, and it cements voter loyalty so it’s important for reelection efforts.
Davis’ major strength is that he is a rare kind of Democrat: he is a moderate. Going back to when he was in the state Senate, he has a moderate voting record. But he toes the party line on some issues. For example, he voted with all other Democrats against the Parents Bill of Rights Act. Go to clerk.house.gov/members/D000230 to view his recent votes.
Contact his office if you have an opinion about an issue before Congress. His staff responds to messages within a few days, and they keep a tally of the messages pro or con on a particular piece of legislation. Communicate with his office at dondavis.house.gov by clicking on “contact.” You can send his office an email, which is really a web form, or you can call his office. The phone number for his Washington, D.C. office is (202) 225-3101. The number for his Greenville office is (252) 999-7600.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter living in Pasquotank County.