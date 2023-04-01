Donald G. Davis, a Democrat from Greene County, was elected in 2022 to represent North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. After the 2020 Census, the NC Supreme Court approved a new redistricting map which added Chowan, Pasquotank, and Perquimans counties to the 1st District, and removed some suburban areas. The new district is more than 37% rural, and rural areas typically lean Republican, so it’s a more politically competitive district than the former 1st District.

G.K. Butterfield, a Democrat from Wilson, formerly represented the 1st District, but he decided not to run for re-election because he saw the handwriting on the wall when redistricting removed “exurb” areas around the Research Triangle from the district and added some mostly rural counties. The redistricting changed the district from a D+17 to a D+3 district on the Cook Partisan Voting Index, which means that now the district only slightly leans Democratic.