...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Republicans are stumbling over themselves to argue that the problem with the documents found locked up in President Biden’s garage or, for that matter, those found in former Vice President Pence’s home, is the same as the problem with the documents found at former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not, and here’s why:
We don’t know who packed the files that ended up in Biden’s locked garage or Pence’s home. But we do know that Trump himself packed some of the boxes containing classified and top secret White House documents as he was leaving office and that he supervised his aides’ packing of the rest of the documents into boxes for shipment to Mar-a-Lago.
The General Services Administration says Trump would not allow them to pack his White House documents — he wanted to pack them himself.
We don’t know who transported the documents to Biden’s garage, but we know the amount was so small it could have been packed in the trunk of a car and probably was, by a White House aide. We also know that a large mover’s truck was required to ship all of Trump’s boxes to Mar-a-Lago.
We don’t know how many documents Trump actually took to Mar-a-Lago, but according to the former president’s own lawyers, the FBI seized nearly 200,000 at his home. We know that some documents were returned to the National Archives after a formal request for their return, and we know that for months, both Trump and his lawyers certified there were no more in the president’s possession.
But the staff at the National Archives knew there had to be more. We know that Trump refused permission for a search of his home, and after Trump ignored multiple requests for their return, the FBI was required to get a warrant to do a search to find them.
More than 10,000 documents in 15 boxes were subsequently found in August, including 31 marked “confidential,” 34 marked “secret,” 18 marked “top secret,” and 90 empty folders marked “classified.” There is considerable anxiety among FBI and other national security officials over what might have been in the empty folders, and what happened to the documents they contained.
The NARA believes there are still more documents hidden at Mar-a-Lago. Trump is again claiming ownership — implying he has more documents hidden and bragging that he took them for keepsakes.
There is no evidence that President Biden knew he had any documents left from his time as senator or vice president. Of the initial few, only one was marked classified. It was found in a file containing the funeral arrangements for Biden’s son, Beau. The Biden lawyers who stumbled upon the files in Biden’s locked garage and old office immediately notified Biden, who then contacted the FBI and the Department of Justice and turned them over to the NARA. A few more files later found were handled the same way.
Trump, on the other hand, refused to return boxes he knew he had, that he knew contained classified and top secret documents, and that he knew should never have left the White House.
It’s the old question: who? what? when? where? and how? Trump knew, because he packed the boxes. Trump knew what he packed in the boxes, and Trump knew when he sent the boxes to Mar-a-Lago that they should have gone to the NARA. He knew where the boxes were stored, and he knew that they should have been stored in a secured facility. And he knew they were not.
No one knows what Trump intended to do with these documents, or what he did with the contents of the empty file folders marked top secret and classified. We do know that he fought to keep them, and that he claimed they belonged to him when he clearly knew they did not.
Contrast that to Biden’s handling of documents found in his old office and locked garage: Biden immediately had his lawyers notify the FBI and the DOJ. He immediately and proactively turned them over to the proper authority, and he welcomed the FBI search of his house.
The issue is intent.
Biden apparently did not know the documents were there. When they were discovered, Biden offered his home to be searched by the FBI. Contrast that to Trump’s knowing, willful withholding of sensitive documents, which had to be removed by the FBI with a warrant, because Trump refused to return them.
Mistakenly taking materials as part of cleaning out an office for a new administration is not a crime. It’s simply a correctable mistake. Some of the documents Trump knowingly took and refused to return were marked top secret, and should not have been removed from high-security storage. Nonetheless, it is likely he would not have been charged for having them if he had returned them promptly when asked. But he didn’t.
Trump not only didn’t return them, but he actively tried to prevent the FBI from recovering them. He claimed they belonged to him — which they don’t. In the most bizarre twist of all, he said he declassified them “with his mind.” Insanity, or hubris?
The question still looming is: What did Trump intend to do with these documents that belong to you and me?