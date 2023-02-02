Republicans are stumbling over themselves to argue that the problem with the documents found locked up in President Biden’s garage or, for that matter, those found in former Vice President Pence’s home, is the same as the problem with the documents found at former President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago. It’s not, and here’s why:

We don’t know who packed the files that ended up in Biden’s locked garage or Pence’s home. But we do know that Trump himself packed some of the boxes containing classified and top secret White House documents as he was leaving office and that he supervised his aides’ packing of the rest of the documents into boxes for shipment to Mar-a-Lago.