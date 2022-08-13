Here in Elizabeth City we have a pretty traditional view of economic development. There’s an office supported by the city and the county, a budget for advertising and travel and promotion, an Economic Development Commission that meets once a month with members from Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County and the local business community. This the way it’s always been done.

But almost next door, Currituck County, richer and more prosperous, inundated with new business, decided that this wasn’t good enough. They canned their economic development department.