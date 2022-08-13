Here in Elizabeth City we have a pretty traditional view of economic development. There’s an office supported by the city and the county, a budget for advertising and travel and promotion, an Economic Development Commission that meets once a month with members from Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County and the local business community. This the way it’s always been done.
But almost next door, Currituck County, richer and more prosperous, inundated with new business, decided that this wasn’t good enough. They canned their economic development department.
One would guess Currituck officials figured things have changed have significantly. Although the Economic Development Office used to be the exclusive repository of the kind of information that potential clients needed — demographics, schools, annual income, land costs, zoning, state grants and incentives — now anyone with a question and a laptop can get that information.
Plus, trade shows nowadays are mostly virtual, so that no one has to leave the office (if in fact they go to the office), and most sizable companies hire firms that grade each town and insulate the company from exactly that kind of person to person contact that economic developers used to do as their stock in trade.
So Currituck decided it could answer questions itself, and didn’t need a separate office. If a particular situation arose where they needed some help, they decided they could hire a short-term freelancer. Since they were saving hundreds of thousands of dollars money would not be an issue. They may have also added the executive time spent at monthly meetings.
Here in Elizabeth City we have 20 or so people leaving their regular routines 10 or 11 times a year to meet at 8 a.m. So call it 250 “executive manhours” a year. Is it worthwhile? Currituck didn’t think so.
It is this kind of out-of-the-box thinking that leads an enterprise forward or holds it back. In this case Currituck examined the situation and decided on change.
Over in Hertford they did the same thing: by having the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office take over policing in the town, they’re saving about $300,000 a year. They looked for efficiencies and changed.
Shouldn’t we doing this here? Shouldn’t we be looking at every facet of county and city government to find out what is needed and who is surplus? Where to apply money and where too many people are watching too few leaning on shovels? It’s all very well that our political leaders are looking out for “their people,” but in actual fact, we, the electorate are “their people.” The workers are the people’s employees — folks who should be treated right, but still employees.
Elizabeth City’s been told by at least one interim manager that we’re paying too much for some employees in our local government and that we’re not getting value for our money. A worse problem is that with the recent brain drain and management turnover, we don’t really have a good idea of who’s doing an effective job or who is simply in over his/her head.
It’s time to follow Currituck’s example. Let’s examine the system and reward the good guys while cutting away the fat. Otherwise it’s a continuous cycle of rewarding the inefficient while the best leave for another town.