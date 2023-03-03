The definition of the word “default” is inaction or neglect. Is this where “we, the people,” are today?

Abraham Lincoln said in his Gettysburg Address “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” And John Adams, writing to the Massachusetts Militia on Oct. 11, 1798, said, “Our Constitution was made for only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the Government of any other.”