...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
The definition of the word “default” is inaction or neglect. Is this where “we, the people,” are today?
Abraham Lincoln said in his Gettysburg Address “that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.” And John Adams, writing to the Massachusetts Militia on Oct. 11, 1798, said, “Our Constitution was made for only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the Government of any other.”
But is this true today?
Today, two of the most sacred responsibilities for American citizens are serving on a juries and voting. These are the voices of the people, and no compromise or other form of disregard is consistent with our Constitution.
Why do most juries tend to have 12 people? Welsh King Morgan of Gla-Morgan, who established jury trials in 725 A.D., decided on the number 12, linking the judge and jury to Jesus and his 12 apostles.
Sadly, people do not want to serve on juries. Many will do anything to keep from serving. No one who has refused to serve on jury duty has a right to complain about the results of trials.
Likewise, many people do not exercise their right and responsibility to vote. They have no right to complain about the results of elections.
I know many instances where people lied to stay out of jury duty. For example, they would lie to the presiding judge during jury selection, fabricate health issues or make other excuses. I know of one instance where a person seeking elected public office was summoned to jury duty. This person did not want to serve and even loudly publicly announced to others before the court how to lie and get out of serving.
The 6th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution guarantee Americans being prosecuted for a crime a right to a trial by a jury of their peers. The jury is charged with finding the facts of the case and after reviewing the evidence, deciding if the defendant is guilty.
Participating in elections by voting is one of the critical freedoms of American life. Unfortunately, many people in other countries do not have the same right to vote; nor did many Americans in centuries past. Therefore, no matter what you believe or whom you support, it is vital to exercise your right to vote.
As a past Perquimans County Board of Elections member, I witnessed how many registered citizens did not vote in elections. I saw this as a tragedy.
During the 2020 presidential election, statistics showed that about 67% of eligible voters cast ballots, meaning a third did not. That’s about 80 million people who stayed home on election day.
Their reasons for not voting included not being registered to vote (29%), not being interested in politics (23%), not liking the candidates (20%), feeling their vote wouldn’t have made a difference (16%), and being undecided on whom to vote for (10%).
Americans must be one, stand together, and vote at election time. No one has the right to blame the unfavorable results of any election if that person has not voted.
All Americans must remember that voting protects democracy; shapes social agendas and the economy; affects environmental policies; affects foreign policy; impacts your wallet; holds leaders accountable; impacts the present and the future; and is part of protecting human rights.
We the people must each fully engage with our responsibility to leave an America to our descendants that we would want left to us. We must not fail our descendants by default. This responsibility starts with everyone voting for suitable candidates.
Keith Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.