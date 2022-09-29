...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Thursday to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Column: E-Verify, not busing stunts, needed on immigration
Ken Burns’ new documentary explores the relationship between “The U.S. and the Holocaust” in a 9-part series that hits close to home. Street thugs, false claims of victimhood by a group persecuting others, the turn away from democracy, the use of media to perpetuate lies, and the slow and methodical scheme to turn a people into pariahs, mirrors much of what is happening today with the Trumpist Republican party.
The day after the first installment of the documentary was aired, former President Trump carried his “big lie” to Ohio, in a 103-minute diatribe which has been described as insane ranting. His conspiracy-ridden poison induced the crowd to join in a Qanon salute reminiscent of the Nazi salute.
But Trump’s aim is not genocide; he wants to be a dictator. His Qanon followers are white Christian nationalists who seek to substitute their religious views for constitutional principles, and Neo-Nazi fascists bent on destroying anyone who is not white.
Deborah Lipstadt, an American historian best known for her books on fascism and the Holocaust, says that like historical fascist leaders, Trump has presented himself as the single source of truth. His term “fake news” echoes the Nazi smear “Lugenpresse” (lying press); like the Nazis, he referred to reporters as “enemies of the people.”
President Biden’s reference to “semi-fascism” in describing MAGA Republicans in a recent speech was appropriate, although probably too mild. The term denotes a movement reflecting fascist thought with imagery and rhetoric. The term “fascism” escalates those thoughts and that rhetoric to tactics and behaviors clearly based on violent oppression — like the Charlottesville marchers, the Proud Boys and their ilk.
Some called it “depraved.” Some said it was “inhumane.” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis used fake brochures promising eight months cash assistance, food, job training and placement, help with housing and more to lure Venezuelan immigrants staying in shelters at the southern border onto two planes they were told would take them to Boston. None of the promises were fulfilled, and the planes did not take them to Boston. It took them to Martha’s Vineyard, where no one knew they were coming.
These are not illegal immigrants. They are asylum seekers who were trying to escape the violence and instability in Venezuela. They legally applied for asylum in San Antonio. This was a cruel political stunt that turned human beings into political props. There was no housing. No money. No jobs. No job training.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot did the same thing by busing immigrants to Washington, DC, New York and Chicago, with promises of cash assistance, meals, housing and job assistance.
A civil rights group has filed a class action suit against DeSantis, and another suit has been initiated by the citizens of Florida because he used state money to pay for this cruel stunt.
Republicans have consistently stymied efforts to stem the flow of undocumented immigrants to our border. In 2013, a bill that would have required E-Verify, the employment verification system available to employers seeking immigrant help, was passed by the Senate. But then-Speaker of the House John Boehner, R-Ohio, refused to bring it up for a vote, favoring a hush-hush campaign to keep cheap labor flowing to Republicans’ business supporters. These people come here to take jobs, and we need their labor to harvest our crops and take other jobs Americans don’t want. Why demonize them?
Republican governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona have sent almost 13,000 migrants to Democrat-led cities without coordination with the cities. It’s a prescription for disaster. In his 2016 campaign, defeated former president Trump made a promise to make E-Verify mandatory in all states. After the election he dropped the plan, because he said it was “too tough” for farmers to use — “they’re not equipped for E-Verify,” he said. Translation: it made hiring cheap, illegal labor too difficult to hide.
Republicans decrying the increase in illegal immigrants should fess up to their own hypocrisy and actually make the hard choices necessary to resolve the issue. If America needs more workers, which apparently we do, we should admit more immigrants. We can’t have it both ways: either we admit that with our falling birthrate we need workers, or we continue to pretend we don’t and we keep up the façade of offering asylum.