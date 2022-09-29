Ken Burns’ new documentary explores the relationship between “The U.S. and the Holocaust” in a 9-part series that hits close to home. Street thugs, false claims of victimhood by a group persecuting others, the turn away from democracy, the use of media to perpetuate lies, and the slow and methodical scheme to turn a people into pariahs, mirrors much of what is happening today with the Trumpist Republican party.

The day after the first installment of the documentary was aired, former President Trump carried his “big lie” to Ohio, in a 103-minute diatribe which has been described as insane ranting. His conspiracy-ridden poison induced the crowd to join in a Qanon salute reminiscent of the Nazi salute.