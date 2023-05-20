Last September in Florida, a Pinellas County deputy was struck and killed by a forklift while directing traffic at a road construction project. The forklift was moving concrete traffic barriers. The driver fled on foot, but eventually the police found him hiding in the bushes.

The construction company told the investigators that the forklift operator was “Victor Vazquez’’ from Puerto Rico, which would have made him a U.S. citizen with a Social Security number. But “Victor” was actually a 32-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico named Juan Ariel Molina Salles. He had previously been denied entry to the United States by the U.S. Border Patrol and sent back to Mexico. Then he had snuck across the border, made his way to Florida, and acquired a fake North Carolina ID.