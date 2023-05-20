Last September in Florida, a Pinellas County deputy was struck and killed by a forklift while directing traffic at a road construction project. The forklift was moving concrete traffic barriers. The driver fled on foot, but eventually the police found him hiding in the bushes.
The construction company told the investigators that the forklift operator was “Victor Vazquez’’ from Puerto Rico, which would have made him a U.S. citizen with a Social Security number. But “Victor” was actually a 32-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico named Juan Ariel Molina Salles. He had previously been denied entry to the United States by the U.S. Border Patrol and sent back to Mexico. Then he had snuck across the border, made his way to Florida, and acquired a fake North Carolina ID.
Companies receiving state funds for road construction in Florida must use E-Verify to confirm that their employees have the legal right to work in the U.S. E-Verify is a web-based service provided by the federal government. It accesses records from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Social Security Administration to confirm that a person is authorized to work in this country.
The construction company did use E-Verify, but the people who created the fake North Carolina ID had stolen the identity of the real Victor Vazquez, so the social security number appeared to be valid. And nearly all of the company’s other employees were also working illegally using fake North Carolina IDs.
Why did they all have fake N.C IDs? Are photo IDs issued by the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles easy to duplicate? Actually, N.C. IDs and driver’s licenses are among the most secure in the nation because of high-resolution graphics, laser-etched text, and overlapping “ghost images” using different colors. Just look at your driver’s license to see these features. But someone in Florida wouldn’t know to look for these hallmarks.
Millions of people from over 148 countries are pouring across the southern border. Many are asylum seekers who are eligible for work permits, but it takes 180 days or more before the permit is issued. And many others like “Victor” sneak across the border illegally.
Homeowners aren’t required to ask for Social Security numbers, so undocumented immigrants often work as day laborers in landscaping or remodeling. Other undocumented immigrants acquire a fake ID, or they work for unscrupulous employers who don’t ask for an ID because they pay less than minimum wage. Employers are fined if they are caught hiring undocumented immigrants, but the IRS is overwhelmed so there is little chance of an audit.
Using staffing agencies has become a common practice for businesses which need short-term employees or have difficulty recruiting employees, such as the meat-packing industry. Staffing agencies are responsible for filing payroll tax reports and ensuring employees can legally work, but some don’t examine IDs too closely.
Some undocumented immigrants set up corporations or LLCs because a business entity can obtain a taxpayer ID number even with foreign ownership. And businesses don’t have to send 1099 forms to other business entities. These businesses serve as subcontractors in construction, remodeling or cleaning services. If they get caught by the IRS, they just collapse the business and set up a new one.
E-Verify is not the answer because of identity theft. And it shouldn’t take 6 months to issue a work permit to asylum seekers. If the choice is between starving or getting paid under the table, undocumented immigrants will find a way to work. This is actually a good thing because otherwise they would be forced into criminal activities just to put food on the table.
Michael R. Worthington is a resident of Pasquotank County.