I voted early in Pasquotank County. It was convenient because I could pick the day that I preferred, the lines were short, and it only took about 10 minutes. And there are some weekend hours, too. If you are already registered to vote, the only information requested is your name and address. No photo ID is needed to simply vote.

One reason it didn’t take long to vote is because I had printed my sample ballot at home so I could research the candidates ahead of time. To print your sample ballot, go to vt.ncsbe.gov and click on “voter search” to find your voter registration record. Click on your name, and then scroll down to find the link to your sample ballot.