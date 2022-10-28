...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
I voted early in Pasquotank County. It was convenient because I could pick the day that I preferred, the lines were short, and it only took about 10 minutes. And there are some weekend hours, too. If you are already registered to vote, the only information requested is your name and address. No photo ID is needed to simply vote.
One reason it didn’t take long to vote is because I had printed my sample ballot at home so I could research the candidates ahead of time. To print your sample ballot, go to vt.ncsbe.gov and click on “voter search” to find your voter registration record. Click on your name, and then scroll down to find the link to your sample ballot.
On the same webpage, you can find your early voting site and the times that it is open on that particular day. Counties have different times and places for early voting, so visit your county’s board of election website for more details.
Early voting is proceeding at a good pace, with 1,525 voters casting ballots in Pasquotank County during the first two days (October 20-21). A little over half of the early voters in Pasquotank were registered Democrats, which is higher than the 40% of early voters statewide who were registered Democrats. This is to be expected since a higher percentage of Pasquotank voters are affiliated with the Democratic Party (40%) than the 34% of registered voters statewide who are Democrats.
Turnout percentages are consistent with national trends of a higher percentage of Democrats choosing to vote early either through absentee ballots or early in-person voting. Republicans tend to vote on Election Day.
The last midterm election was four years ago. The first two days of early voting in 2018 was at a slightly slower pace, which could mean there is more voter interest this year. During the first two days of early voting in 2018, 1,333 voters cast ballots in Pasquotank County. A slightly higher percentage of the early voters in 2018 were Democrats (57% in 2018 versus 53% in 2022), which may show more enthusiasm by Republican voters this year. And in both years, about a quarter of early voters were unaffiliated with a political party.
The 2020 early voting period was exceptional due to the pandemic and intense interest in the presidential race. During the first two days of early voting in 2020, about twice as many voters cast ballots as did this year. But the percentage breakdown between Democratic and Republican early voters in 2020 was about the same as this year’s percentages.
If you are not a registered voter, you can both register and vote at the same time during the early “one-stop” voting period. To register to vote, eligible residents must provide either a government issued photo ID or a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with the person’s name and address. Contact your county’s board of election if you have questions.
Many new voters choose “unaffiliated” when registering because there is no benefit to affiliating with a political party in North Carolina because unaffiliated voters can participate in the primary of either major political party. An unaffiliated voter in North Carolina could vote in the Democratic primary one year, and in the Republican primary two years later, or vice versa.
This year’s election is very important because it will determine the future direction of the country, so every eligible voter should participate. Early voting makes it easy and convenient, so there is no good excuse for not voting.
Michael R. Worthington is an unaffiliated voter registered in Pasquotank County.